USD/JPY Price Analysis: Under pressure after failed breakout

- Down 0.13% on the day, USD/JPY eyes support at 103.52.
- The hourly chart shows a failed breakout, a bearish pattern.
USD/JPY looks south, with the hourly chart showing a failed breakout.
The pair broke higher from a triangle pattern on Monday, confirming a resumption of the recovery rally from the Jan. 6 low of 102.59. However, that failed to inspire the bulls, and the pair fell back inside the triangle pattern on Tuesday.
The failed breakout, a powerful bearish signal, looks to be attracting selling pressure at press time. The pair is currently trading near 103.77, representing a 0.13% drop on the day and could drop to 103.52 (triangle low). The below-50 reading on the 14-hour Relative Strength Index favors the bearish case.
On the higher side, 104.08 is the level to beat for the bulls. A violation there would revive the bullish outlook and open the doors for 104.40 (Jan. 11 high).
Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|103.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.58
|Daily SMA50
|103.91
|Daily SMA100
|104.59
|Daily SMA200
|105.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.09
|Previous Daily Low
|103.66
|Previous Weekly High
|104.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.53
|Previous Monthly High
|104.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.52
