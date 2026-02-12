TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD: Limited upside as RBNZ lags RBA cycle – BNY

NZD: Limited upside as RBNZ lags RBA cycle – BNY
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

BNY’s EMEA Macro Strategist Geoff Yu argues that NZD should not be treated as a simple proxy for AUD despite renewed G10 policy divergence after the RBA hike. Markets price RBNZ hikes in the second half of the year, but New Zealand’s growth outlook has been revised lower and futures still imply a more cautious path than Australia, limiting NZD’s valuation upside versus AUD.

RBNZ path seen more cautious than RBA

"For now, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to be the next mover, with full hikes priced in for the second half of the year. However, FX markets should be careful in viewing NZD as an ersatz AUD and anticipate stronger valuations."

"Although the December 2026 futures contract is anticipating 3% rates, the trajectory versus Australia is very different: pricing for end-2026 remains well below levels seen last year and has barely moved since December. The trajectory for New Zealand interest rate futures suggests that markets had to revise their growth expectations for New Zealand materially lower last year and remain cautious on the medium-term outlook."

"New Zealand inflation is also quite elevated, which supports the pivot toward tightening. However, through the latter end of the forecast horizon, New Zealand’s inflation path is expected to converge back to target sooner, and there are questions over steady-state levels for growth and price levels."

"Some light fiscal tightening and weaker external demand have opened up a large output gap in New Zealand, requiring a stronger monetary offset. On a forward-looking basis, as its economy is smaller and prone to greater volatility in output gaps, pre-emptive and aggressive tightening may not be the optimal approach."

"From liquidity to volatility-adjusted returns, NZD is unlikely to see a valuation lift equivalent to the AUD."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1900 as USD recovers

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1900 as USD recovers

EUR/USD trades in negative territory for the third consecutive day, below 1.1900 in the European session on Thursday. A modest rebound in the US Dollar is weighing on the pair, despite an upbeat market mood. Traders keep an eye on the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims data for further trading impetus. 

GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 after UK data dump

GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 after UK data dump

\GBP/USD moves little while holding above 1.3600 in the European session on Thursday, following the release of the UK Q4 preliminary GDP, which showed a 0.1% growth against a 0.2% increase expected. The UK industrial sector activity deteriorated in Decembert, keeping the downward pressure intact on the Pound Sterling. 

Gold sticks to modest intraday losses as reduced March Fed rate cut bets underpin USD

Gold sticks to modest intraday losses as reduced March Fed rate cut bets underpin USD

Gold languishes near the lower end of its daily range heading into the European session on Thursday. The precious metal, however, lacks follow-through selling amid mixed cues and currently trades above the $5,050 level, well within striking distance of a nearly two-week low touched the previous day.

Cardano eyes short-term rebound as derivatives sentiment improves

Cardano eyes short-term rebound as derivatives sentiment improves

Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.257 at the time of writing on Thursday, after slipping more than 4% so far this week. Derivatives sentiment improves as ADA’s funding rates turn positive alongside rising long bets among traders.

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Sonic Labs’ vertical integration fuels recovery in S token

Sonic Labs’ vertical integration fuels recovery in S token

Sonic, previously Fantom (FTM), is extending its recovery trade at $0.048 at the time of writing, after rebounding by over 12% the previous day. The recovery thesis’ strengths lie in the optimism surrounding Sonic Labs’ Wednesday announcement to shift to a vertically integrated model, aimed at boosting S token utility. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers