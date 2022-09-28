- USD/JPY stumbles below the 144.00 figure due to US bond yields dropping.
- A triple top in the USD/JPY one-hour chart exerted downward pressure on the major, which cleared the 20 and 50-EMAs.
- The USD/JPY triple top targets a fall to 143.30.
The USD/JPY drops from weekly highs around 144.90 due to improved market sentiment and also falling US bond yields, with the US 10-year T-note plunging 23 bps, from around 4.01% to 3.73%. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 143.99, below its opening price by 0.57%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as neutral-downward biased once Tuesday’s price action printed a doji. Worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) keeps pushing downwards while price action is below the September 27 daily low at 144.05, exacerbating a fall towards the 143.00 figure and beyond.
In yesterday’s article, “a double-top chart pattern is emerging at around the 144.60-75 area, which could pave the way for further losses. Nevertheless, the 20 and the 50-EMAs, meandering around 144.51 and 144.16, respectively, would be difficult to surpass.” It should be noted that the USD/JPY initially edged towards the weekly high, forming a “triple top” instead of a “double top,” and fell below the 20 and 50-day EMAs, accelerating the USD/JPY fall below the 144.00 mark.
Therefore, the USD/JPY first support would be 50-EMA at 143.85, immediately followed by the S2 daily pivot at 143.74, ahead of the 200-EMA at 143.68. A break below will expose the S3 pivot point at 143.42 and the triple top target at 143.30.
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|144.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.81
|Daily SMA50
|138.4
|Daily SMA100
|135.74
|Daily SMA200
|127.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.9
|Previous Daily Low
|144.06
|Previous Weekly High
|145.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.35
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.95
