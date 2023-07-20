USD/JPY Price Analysis: Remains lackluster below 140.00, Japan’s Inflation in focus

- USD/JPY is consolidating below 140.00 as investors await Japan’s CPI for further guidance.
- S&P500 futures have generated some losses ahead of New York's opening, portraying a cautious market mood.
- USD/JPY has rebounded after testing the breakout of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern.
The USD/JPY pair is demonstrating topsy-turvy moves below the round-level resistance of 140.00 in the London session. The asset is struggling to find a decisive move as investors need guidance about the interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which will be announced next week.
S&P500 futures have generated some losses ahead of New York's opening, portraying a cautious market mood. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has rebounded firmly and is aiming to recapture the previous day’s high of 100.53.
Going forward, Japan’s inflation report for June will be in focus, which will be published on Friday. As per the consensus, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased to 3.5% vs. the former release of 3.2%. Core inflation that excludes volatile oil and food prices softened marginally to 4.2% against the prior release of 4.3%.
USD/JPY has rebounded after testing the breakout of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern formed on a two-hour scale. A breakout of the aforementioned chart pattern results in wider ticks and heavy volume. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 139.42 is providing a cushion to the US Dollar bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is attempting a break into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00. An occurrence of the same will activate the bullish momentum.
For an upside move, a decisive break above July 19 high around 140.00 would drive the asset towards June 15 high at 141.50 followed by July 10 high at 143.00.
On the flip side, a downside move below July 18 low of 137.68 would expose the asset to May 17 low at 136.30 and May 12 low at 134.40.
USD/JPY two-hour chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|139.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.11
|Daily SMA50
|140.4
|Daily SMA100
|137.1
|Daily SMA200
|136.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140
|Previous Daily Low
|138.77
|Previous Weekly High
|143
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.24
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1200 after US data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.1200 in the early American session on Thursday. After the US data showed the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 228K from 237K, the US Dollar gathered strength and caused the pair to stretch lower.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2900 as USD gains traction
GBP/USD turned south and dropped to a fresh weekly low below 1.2900. Following a quiet early European session, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals on better-than-expected weekly Jobless Claims data and weighed on the pair.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,980 as US yields push higher
Gold price lost its traction and declined below $1,980 in the early American session on Thursday. Following the upbeat Initial Jobless Claims data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day above 3.8%, making it hard for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
What can crypto traders expect from Fed’s interest-rate decision?
Bitcoin price has recently lacked direction, leaving traders guessing its next move. With the Fed’s interest-rate decision scheduled to take place on July 26, volatility could make a comeback.
NIO getting left in 2023 dust by other EV upstarts
Nio is still lagging behind the pack as the stock market nears the end of July. Among a handful of young EV company stocks that grew in popularity in 2021 and 2022, NIO stock is one of the worst performers in 2023.