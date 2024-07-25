- USD/JPY finishes unchanged, recovering from daily low of 151.94.
- Technical outlook indicates bearish bias with RSI nearing oversold levels.
- Key levels: bearish continuation below 153.00, support at 151.94, bullish control above 156.00.
The USD/JPY trimmed some of its earlier losses and finished Thursday’s session virtually unchanged, trading at 153.93 after hitting a daily low of 151.94. The release of better-than-expected US GDP figures for the second quarter of 2024 sponsored the Greenback’s recovery versus the Japanese Yen.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY remained bearishly biased once it decisively breached the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), which exacerbated the pair’s drop to lower prices. Sellers are gathering momentum, as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which turned bearish and stands near the oversold level.
For a bearish continuation, sellers must push the USD/JPY pair below the 153.00 figure. Once done, the next support would be the July 25 low of 151.94, followed by the 151.00 mark.
Conversely, if USD/JPY buyers want to regain control, they must reclaim the 156.00 figure so that they can lift prices above the Kumo.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
Japanese Yen PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.32%
|0.46%
|-2.19%
|0.78%
|2.25%
|2.20%
|-0.74%
|EUR
|-0.32%
|0.14%
|-2.54%
|0.40%
|1.96%
|1.81%
|-1.11%
|GBP
|-0.46%
|-0.14%
|-2.77%
|0.27%
|1.80%
|1.66%
|-1.26%
|JPY
|2.19%
|2.54%
|2.77%
|3.08%
|4.61%
|4.44%
|1.43%
|CAD
|-0.78%
|-0.40%
|-0.27%
|-3.08%
|1.55%
|1.41%
|-1.51%
|AUD
|-2.25%
|-1.96%
|-1.80%
|-4.61%
|-1.55%
|-0.15%
|-3.03%
|NZD
|-2.20%
|-1.81%
|-1.66%
|-4.44%
|-1.41%
|0.15%
|-2.84%
|CHF
|0.74%
|1.11%
|1.26%
|-1.43%
|1.51%
|3.03%
|2.84%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
