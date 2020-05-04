USD/JPY Price Analysis: Range play continues around 100-hour SMA, below 107.00 mark

- USD/JPY lacked any firm direction and remained confined in a range below 107.00 mark.
- Mixed technical picture warrants some caution before placing any fresh directional bets.
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session and remained confined in a narrow trading band around 100-hour SMA, below the 107.00 mark.
Given last week's sustained break through a one-week-old descending trend-channel, the set-up seems tilted in favour of bulls and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
Slightly bullish technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart add credence to the constructive outlook amid some renewed USD buying, albeit the prevalent risk-off mood warrants some caution.
Moreover, oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts have been struggling to gain any meaningful traction, making it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets.
Bulls are likely to wait for a sustained strength above 200-hour SMA, around the 107.15 region, before positioning for a move back towards last week’s swing high, around the 107.40-50 area.
Above the mentioned supply zone, the pair is likely to surpass the 108.00 mark and make a fresh attempt to clear the very important 200-day SMA hurdle near the 108.25-30 region.
On the flip side, 106.65-60 horizontal zone now seems to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by six-week lows support near the 106.40-35 region, set last week.
Failure to defend the mentioned support might negate the positive outlook and set the stage for the resumption of the recent bearish trend, possibly towards testing sub-106.00 level.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.0950 amid global tensions, weak data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, down from the highs. Sino-American tensions are boosting the dollar and weak eurozone PMIs are weighing on the euro. Several European countries are easing restrictions on Monday.
GBP/USD nearing 1.24 as global tensions mount
GBP/USD is approaching 1.24, as the safe-haven dollar gains ground amid growing US-Sino tensions. UK defense minister Wallace said China has questions to answer on coronavirus. Decisions on the UK lockdown are awaited.
Cryptocurrencies: Dominance struggle intensifies
Dominance charts show high levels of stress in crypto market fundamentals. Bitcoin strives to win, while Ethereum strives to resist in front of the king. Ripple Ltd's poor results impact on an XRP lacking in positive news.
Gold clings to gains above $1700 mark amid weaker risk sentiment
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Monday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1705-06 region.
WTI keeps losses below $19.00, down 7.0% amid risk-off mood
WTI Futures on NYMEX remain heavy amid US-China trade war fears. Waning demand over the virus outbreak, increasing supply and closing oil rigs portray a mixed scenario. US Factory Orders, EU PMIs can offer intermediate direction.