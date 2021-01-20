USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls take on critical resistance

- USD/JPY bulls take charge on a break of structure.
- Bulls now face the next layer of resistance which guards the daily target.
Further to the prior analysis, USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls await a breakout of consolidation, DXY weighs, bulls have taken the reins and pushed the price over the line.
Prior analysis
The prior analysis illustrated the critical resistance.
4-hour chart
Bulls will now need to overcome the resistance structure of the recent highs from which the position's stop-loss could be moved to breakeven.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.7700 on PBOC's status-quo, ahead of Biden's inauguration
AUD/USD is holding onto gains above 0.7700 amid a better market mood, which weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. Biden’s inauguration speech is eagerly awaited after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen called on for bigger fiscal stimulus.
GBP/USD: Off daily top above 1.3600, eyes UK CPI, Biden’s inaugural ceremony
GBP/USD eases from the intraday high amid coronavirus, Brexit concerns. Market’s cautious sentiment before Biden’s inauguration ceremony and the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) could be traced for the latest weakness in the pair prices.
Gold eases below $1,850 ahead of Biden’s entry to White House
Gold wavers around $1,841 after printing a two-day winning streak during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal’s bounce off multi-day-old support line, joined the USD’s pullback to trigger the bullion’s recent recovery.
Biden inauguration & Bank of Canada: the odds of a micro cut
It’s a big week for the financial markets. With less than 24 hours to go before Trump leaves office, investors are optimistic. The rally in equities and currencies shows little concern about violence and punishing policies.
US Dollar Index: Teases immediate rising wedge confirmation
US dollar index stays on the back foot around weekly lows. The Index fades the bounce off 90.40 while taking rounds to 90.50 during Wednesday’s Asian session. DXY teases confirmation of a short-term rising wedge, bearish chart play.