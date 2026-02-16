Canadian Dollar consolidates against USD ahead of this week's Canadian CPI and FOMC minutes
- USD/CAD struggles to lure buyers as steady Oil prices and the BoC’s neutral stance underpin the Loonie.
- Dovish Fed expectations keep the USD bulls on the defensive and contribute to keeping a lid on the pair.
- Traders now look forward to Canadian inflation figures on Tuesday and FOMC minutes on Wednesday.
The USD/CAD pair is seen extending its sideways consolidative price move for the second straight day and trading above the 1.3600 mark during the Asian session on Monday. Moreover, the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of last week's bounce from the vicinity of the 1.3500 psychological mark.
A modest US Dollar (USD) uptick turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair at the start of a new week. However, the growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs at least two times in 2026, bolstered by Friday's softer US consumer inflation figures, keeps the USD bulls on the defensive. The Canadian Dollar (CAD), on the other hand, draws some support from the Bank of Canada's (BoC) neutral stance, which contributes to capping the currency pair.
In fact, the BoC said that elevated levels of economic and geopolitical uncertainty were behind its decision to hold interest rates for the second time in January. The BoC added further that the uncertainty is bleeding into economic predictions, which now run from cuts to hikes to holds for 2026. Apart from this, stable Crude Oil prices lends additional support to the commodity-linked Loonie and contribute to keeping a lid on the USD/CAD pair, suggesting that any intraday move up is more likely to get sold into.
Traders also seem reluctant and opt to wait for this week's important releases – Canadian consumer inflation figures on Tuesday and FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday. Trades will further take cues from speeches from influential FOMC members, which will drive the USD demand. Furthermore, the second-round of US-Iran nuclear talks will play a key role in providing some meaningful impetus to Crude Oil prices and the USD/CAD pair.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Author
Haresh Menghani
FXStreet
Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.