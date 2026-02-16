The USD/CAD pair is seen extending its sideways consolidative price move for the second straight day and trading above the 1.3600 mark during the Asian session on Monday. Moreover, the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of last week's bounce from the vicinity of the 1.3500 psychological mark.

A modest US Dollar (USD) uptick turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair at the start of a new week. However, the growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs at least two times in 2026, bolstered by Friday's softer US consumer inflation figures, keeps the USD bulls on the defensive. The Canadian Dollar (CAD), on the other hand, draws some support from the Bank of Canada's (BoC) neutral stance, which contributes to capping the currency pair.

In fact, the BoC said that elevated levels of economic and geopolitical uncertainty were behind its decision to hold interest rates for the second time in January. The BoC added further that the uncertainty is bleeding into economic predictions, which now run from cuts to hikes to holds for 2026. Apart from this, stable Crude Oil prices lends additional support to the commodity-linked Loonie and contribute to keeping a lid on the USD/CAD pair, suggesting that any intraday move up is more likely to get sold into.

Traders also seem reluctant and opt to wait for this week's important releases – Canadian consumer inflation figures on Tuesday and FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday. Trades will further take cues from speeches from influential FOMC members, which will drive the USD demand. Furthermore, the second-round of US-Iran nuclear talks will play a key role in providing some meaningful impetus to Crude Oil prices and the USD/CAD pair.