USD/JPY Price Analysis: Back near daily lows, below 106.00 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY struggled to build on the attempted recovery to mid-107.00s.
  • The pair has now retreated back to the lower end of its daily trading range.
  • Bears to wait for a break below 38.2% Fibo./100-EMA confluence support.

The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its attempted intraday bounce and retreated back below the 106.00 round-figure mark during the early European session.

The pair has now moved back closer to the lower end of its daily trading range, which represents 38.2% Fibonacci level of last week's 101.18-108.51 strong recovery.

The mentioned support coincides with 100-hour EMA, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders amid the prevailing risk-off environment.

The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again started gaining drifting lower on the 1-hourly chart.

A sustained breakthrough the mentioned confluence support will reaffirm the bearish set-up and set the stage for the resumption of the pair’s recent downward trajectory.

The pair then might accelerate the fall back towards challenging the key 105.00 psychological mark before eventually dropping to the next support near the 104.60-50 region.

On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 106.85 region, might now act as immediate resistance and keep a lid on any attempted recovery move.

A convincing break through should prompt some short-covering move and lift the pair back towards the daily swing high resistance near the 107.50-60 region.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.96
Today Daily Change -2.00
Today Daily Change % -1.85
Today daily open 107.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.18
Daily SMA50 108.97
Daily SMA100 108.96
Daily SMA200 108.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.51
Previous Daily Low 104.51
Previous Weekly High 108.51
Previous Weekly Low 101.18
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 102.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 101.47
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 113.47

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges higher after second shock Fed cut, ahead of G7

EUR/USD edges higher after second shock Fed cut, ahead of G7

EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, up on the day, after the Fed cut rates by 100bp to 0% in a second shock decision ahead of the market open and amid fears of a financial crisis to compound the coronavirus one. G7 and EU conference calls are scheduled for later.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.23 amid the Fed cut, market turmoil

GBP/USD trades around 1.23 amid the Fed cut, market turmoil

GBP/USD is battling 1.23, paring some of its massive losses on Friday after the Fed cut rates. The UK is taking a different approach to fighting coronavirus, by aiming for herd immunity. Additional fiscal stimulus may come.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Fed fails to down dollar with cut to 0%, stocks sink, as coronavirus rages, G7 eyed

Forex Today: Fed fails to down dollar with cut to 0%, stocks sink, as coronavirus rages, G7 eyed

The market mood remains damp with stocks sinking at safe-haven assets such as the dollar, yen, and gold – rising toward $1,550 – in-demand despite additional surprising action from central banks. 

Read more

Gold: Looks to stabilize around $1550 after Fed-led wild ride

Gold: Looks to stabilize around $1550 after Fed-led wild ride

Having witnessed a volatile early Asian session, gold (futures on Comex) is stabilizing near the mid-1550s, as investors await fresh catalysts for the next direction in the prices. Broad market sell-off amid coronavirus to keep the upside in check.

Gold News

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

While coronavirus woes and surprise actions from the Fed and RBNZ triggered the early-day declines of WTI, expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to favor the recent short-covering moves to 31.40, -5.60%, during Monday’s Asian session. After RBNZ and Fed-led action, BOJ announces an emergency meeting.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures