USD/JPY Price Analysis: Ascending triangle, double tops tease bears around 132.00

- USD/JPY bounces off intraday low, keeps extends pullback from five-week high.
- RSI’s retreat from overbought conditions joins double top bearish formation to favor sellers.
- 200-HMA, triangle’s support line probe bears even as MACD signals hint at further downside.
USD/JPY prints mild losses around the intraday low of 131.90 as the Japanese government officially nominates Kazuo Ueda to become the next Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor on early Tuesday.
In doing so, the Yen pair extends the early-day pullback from the previous weekly to surrounding 132.90 and forms “Double tops”, a bearish chart pattern. Also justifying the USD/JPY pair’s latest weakness is the RSI (14) line that took a U-turn from the overbought conditions, not to forget the bearish MACD signals.
With this, the quote is likely to decline toward the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) level surrounding 131.00. However, an upward-sloping support line from February 02, forming part of the short-term triangle, could challenge the pair sellers around 130.30 afterward.
In a case where the USD/JPY drops below 130.30, the 130.00 round figure may act as a validation point for the quote’s further downside.
Alternatively, recovery moves remain elusive unless trading below the double tops surrounding 132.90. Also acting as the upside filter is the 133.00 round figure.
Following that, a run-up towards the previous monthly peak surrounding 134.80 can’t be ruled out.
USD/JPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.07
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|132.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.27
|Daily SMA50
|132.18
|Daily SMA100
|138.08
|Daily SMA200
|136.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.91
|Previous Daily Low
|131.27
|Previous Weekly High
|132.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.81
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Volatility contracts as investors await US Inflation
The AUD/USD pair is looking for demand after a minor correction to near 0.6950 in the Tokyo session. The Aussie asset is expected to display a sideways auction as investors are awaiting the release of the US Inflation for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY: Ascending triangle, double tops tease bears around 132.00
USD/JPY prints mild losses around the intraday low of 131.90 as the Japanese government officially nominates Kazuo Ueda to become the next Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor on early Tuesday.
Gold sitting tight over the abyss ahead of US CPI
Gold decoupled from the US Dollar's trajectory on Monday, sinking at the same time as the greenback as investors get set for this week's key event in the US Consumer Price Index.
Bitcoin whales are buying the dip despite sell signals, and it makes sense
Bitcoin price shows a clear sign of exhaustion after its explosive move in 2023. The first leg of a downswing has begun, but further confirmation is required to know where BTC is headed. Whales, on the other hand, are on the move and poised to buy the dip.
Tuesday's US CPI will be the market-mover
We get a fair amount of data this week, but honestly, it’s the CPI for Jan that will be the market-mover, followed by retail sales on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday.