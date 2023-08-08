USD/JPY prepares for a fresh upside above 143.50 ahead of key inflation data

- USD/JPY gathers strength for a fresh upside amid cautious market mood ahead of US CPI data.
- S&P500 is expected to open on a bearish note, following negative cues from overnight futures.
- Fed Harker said the central bank is at the point where it can be patient and hold rates steady.
The USD/JPY pair gathers strength around 143.00 for a fresh north-side move in the early New York session. The asset is expected to continue to rally after a short-term break as the US Dollar strengthens ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will be published on Thursday at 12:30 GMT.
S&P500 is expected to open on a bearish note, following negative cues from overnight futures. The US Dollar Index (DXY) prints a fresh three-day high at 102.70 and is expected to continue its momentum amid an upbeat market mood. Market sentiment dampens as investors seem cautious ahead of the US inflation data.
Investors hope for a recovery in the US headline inflation as global oil prices recovered strongly in July. This would force Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers to consider the continuation of its aggressive rate-tightening spell. One more interest rate hike from the Fed would push interest rates to 5.50-5.75%.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker delivers a neutral commentary on the interest rate outlook. The Fed is at the point where it can be patient and hold rates steady and let the monetary policy actions yet made do their work”.
On the Japanese Yen front, the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Summary of Opinions for July’s monetary policy conveyed one member said the achievement of 2% inflation in a sustainable and stable manner seems to have clearly come in sight. The BoJ provided more flexibility to the Yield Curve Control (YCC), which will result in a contraction in bond-buying operations.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|142.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.69
|Daily SMA50
|141.32
|Daily SMA100
|138
|Daily SMA200
|136.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.59
|Previous Daily Low
|141.51
|Previous Weekly High
|143.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.69
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
