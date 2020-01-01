USD/JPY praises PBOC’s RRR cut, trade-positive news amid Japan’s holidays, eyes on China data

- USD/JPY holds onto recovery mode amid the six-day holidays in Japan.
- PBOC announced a 50 bps rate cut, Trump administration remains optimistic about the trade deal with China.
- China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI, US Markit Manufacturing PMI are in the spotlight.
USD/JPY stays in the range of 108.60/75 while trading around 108.72 by the start of Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair keeps small gains amid the recovery in risk sentiments due to the Chinese central bank’s rate cut and increasing optimism surrounding the US-China trade relations. Even so, the US-Middle East tension and holidays in major parts of Asia still limit the market’s reaction ahead of the key data from Beijing.
China’s People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced 50 basis points (bps) into Reserve Ratio Requirement (RRR) cut, effective January 5. With this, big banks will now be required to hold reserves of 12.5% of their assets, contrast to 10.5% for smaller institutions. Earlier in the week, the PBOC announced that financial institutions should stop using the one-year lending rate as its reference rate while start with the Loan Prime Rate as the base rate beginning January 1. Moves like this from China signals the dragon nation’s rush to propel the liquidity at home and the same can be positive for the market and its risk tone due to Beijing’s status as the world’s largest industrial player and the second-largest economy.
Trump and Navarro signal strong US-China trade relations ahead…
The US President Donald Trump’s tweet confirmed the phase-one signing in a ceremony on January 15. The Republican leader also said that he will later head to Beijing to discuss the next phase of the arrangement. Additionally, White House Advisor, Peter Navarro, also crossed wires and said that more “great deals” (with China) are coming this 2020. Although Trump administration has always gone a step farther while cheering success in trade negotiations with China, the mood is backed by the positive sentiment from Beijing as Chinese Vice President is also ready to visit the US on Saturday. The same contributes to the market’s risk tone.
Even so, the market’s closure in Japan and New Zealand seems to restrict the reaction to the latest news ahead of China Caixin Manufacturing PMI data for December. Also contributing to the market’s lack of smiling welcome to 2020 are the political tussle between the US and the Middle East after the Pentagon’s “defensive strikes” into Iraq and Syria.
The data becomes more important after the latest official reading confirms the sustained manufacturing recovery. Forecasts suggest 51.7 figures versus 51.8.
Following that, the US Markit Manufacturing PMI for December will also be watched for direction. The activity gauge is likely to remain unchanged at 52.5.
Technical Analysis
An upward sloping trend line since mid-November, at 108.60, becomes immediate key support while December 19 low nearing 109.20 holds the key to 109.75/80 resistance area.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.72
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|108.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.14
|Daily SMA50
|108.96
|Daily SMA100
|108.13
|Daily SMA200
|108.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.89
|Previous Daily Low
|108.47
|Previous Weekly High
|109.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.28
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is respecting a key confluence resistance as trade dominates
While markets are away, the sure thing boils down to trade, not just a Sino/US theme, but Brexit and the general state of the EU as a huge thorn in the side of risk-FX and while the Aussie trades.
USD/JPY recovers in range remains below 108.90
The USD/JPY pair is extending its recovery from 108.39 but remains below the critical 109.00 region. Bulls still reluctant to jump in despite risk-related positive news.
China cuts reserve ratio by 50 basis points, stocks positive
China has announced a cut to its Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points from Monday, January 6. The New Year's announcement may turn positive for risk assets after traders return to their desks.
The US-China trade deal is utterly unfeasible
The shortest day of the year is behind us (Dec 21). The last day of the year is today. In markets, a weird factor is a short memory. A year ago we thought me might get a stock market crash in 2019.
USD/JPY recovers in range remains below 108.90
The USD/JPY pair is extending its recovery from 108.39 but remains below the critical 109.00 region. Bulls still reluctant to jump in despite risk-related positive news.