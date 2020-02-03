- USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains after declining heavily on Friday.
- US PMIs contradict Japan’s, cautious optimism prevails.
- RBA and the US data could offer intermediate moves while coronavirus updates keep the driver’s seat.
USD/JPY keeps it positive while taking rounds to 108.70 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The yen pair recovered most of the Friday’s losses during its U-turn on Monday. While a halt in risk-off seems to play its role, upbeat performances of the US data, as compared to its Japanese counterparts, also helped the pair.
Risk recovery or a pause?
Although a lack of pessimism in China’s President Xi Jinping’s latest comments seems to have pushed markets towards risk-on, broad fears of coronavirus outbreak haven’t eloped. Also supporting the risk recovery could be the statement from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Chief Dr. Tedros who again played down the need to cut travel/trade relations with China while fearing the epidemic. Even so, most global peers kept on curtailing their connections to Beijing, making it more difficult to count the contagion that has so far claimed 350+ lives globally.
In addition to the coronavirus fears, uncertainty surrounding Brexit also played its role to affect the investors’ decision.
While portraying the market’s risk sentiment, the US 10-year treasury yields remain mostly the same around 1.52% with Wall Street marking recovery. China’s markets witnessed heavy losses despite the government’s efforts to limit the short-selling, infuse liquidity.
The economic calendar flashed better signs…
As compared to the risk catalysts, economics flashed strong catalysts while looking for direction. The early-Monday release of Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI disappointed trades while the US Manufacturing PMIs from the ISM and the Markit managed to keep the US dollar on the recovery mode.
Looking forward, investors will keep eyes on the China/Brexit headlines as governments at those ends have upped efforts. This will also join the US Factory Orders (December), expected +1.1% versus -0.7% prior, for intermediate direction. It’s worth mentioning that the RBA interest rate decision will be the immediate catalyst even if the central bank isn’t expected to alter its current monetary policy.
Technical Analysis
While 200-day SMA, near 108.40 now, keeps the immediate downside limited, 100-day SMA and a two-week-old falling trend line, around 108.75 and 108.90 respectively, limit the pair’s short-term advances.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30%
|Today daily open
|108.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.4
|Daily SMA50
|109.21
|Daily SMA100
|108.75
|Daily SMA200
|108.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.14
|Previous Daily Low
|108.31
|Previous Weekly High
|109.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.31
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plunges below 1.3000 amid hard-Brexit fears
Upbeat US data alongside concerns the UK may be unable to reach a deal with the EU sent GBP/USD below the 1.3000 figure down for the day over 200 pips.
EUR/USD bounces from daily low, stable around 1.1060
The EUR/USD pair bounced from 1.1035 to find some stability at around 1.1060. A positive surprise from the US ISM Manufacturing PMI backs the greenback.
Cyrptos: Coronavirus underpins bulls, levels to watch
When there is trouble in the world, Bitcoin and other digital assets come into demand – and the coronavirus is no different. Stock markets have reopened in China after the Lunar New Year holiday marred by the respiratory disease.
WTI hits below $50 for the first time in more than a year
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost nearly 16% in January and extended its slide on the first trading day of February as markets continue to price the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global oil demand.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.