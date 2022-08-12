- US dollar gains momentum at the end of the week.
- USD/JPY still down for the week but above critical support.
- US Consumer Confidence rises above expectations in August.
The USD/JPY pair is up on Friday, supported by a stronger US dollar against G10 currencies – it is about to end the week moving in a range between 133.90 and 133.45.
The yen gained momentum during the American session amid a mixed performance in Wall Street. The dollar remained in positive, after Thursday’s surge in Treasury yields and also supported by economic data.
Data released on Friday showed US Consumer Confidence recovered in August and this supported USD/JPY. University of Michigan’s main index rose to 55.1, above the 51.1 of July and surpassing the 52.5 of market consensus. The report also showed a decline in 1-year inflation expectations.
Down for the week but off lows
Despite Friday’s gains, USD/JPY is about to end the week in negative territory, although far from the low. The weekly chart shows the uptrend still in place, but with no momentum.
The correction from the multi-decade high near 140.00, reached about a month ago, continues to find support around 131.00. The 131.00 zone is a critical horizontal support area and also contains the 21-day Simple Moving Average. A weekly close below would open the doors do more losses.
USD/JPY weekly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.63
|Today Daily Change
|0.60
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|133.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.35
|Daily SMA50
|135.27
|Daily SMA100
|131.24
|Daily SMA200
|123.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.31
|Previous Daily Low
|131.73
|Previous Weekly High
|135.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.4
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward mid-1.0200s after US data
EUR/USD continues to decline toward 1.0250 during the American trading hours on Friday. After the data published by the UOM showed that the long-run inflation outlook rose to 3% in August from 2.9% in July, the dollar gathered strength against its rivals, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD pushes lower 1.2100 on broad dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading deep in negative territory near 1.2100 during the American session on Friday. With the UoM's Consumer Sentiment Survey pointing to a modest increase in the long-run inflation outlook, the US Dollar Index extended its rally, reflecting a broad dollar strength.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1,790
Gold stays relatively resilient on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above $1,790. Although the greenback continues to outperform its rivals on the latest US data, falling US Treasury bond yields help XAU/USD hold in positive territory.
Shiba Inu ready to go ballistic: Shiba Eternity released in Vietnam
Shytoshi Kusama, the project leader of Shiba Inu announced the launch of Shiba Eternity for Vietnamese players. The game is available for testing and the team has asked users for their review.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!