USD/JPY off lows, still depressed below 107.00 handle

- The JPY benefitted from not so optimistic trade-related headlines.
- Weaker US bond yields undermined the USD and weighed further.
- The downside remains limited amid the prevalent risk-on mood.
The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive at the start of a new trading week, albeit has managed to hold its neck comfortably above near one-month lows set last Thursday.
After Friday's good two-way price swings, the pair opened with a modest bearish gap on Monday in reaction to a Bloomberg report that Chinese officials are reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by the US President Donald Trump.
Risk-on mood helped limit the downside
Further, China wants the scope of this week's trade talks and any deal with the United States to be narrow. The report underpinned the Japanese Yen's relative safe-haven status and exerted some downward pressure on the major.
This coupled with a weaker tone around the US Treasury bond yields were seen weighing on the US Dollar and further collaborated to the pair's weaker tone during thin early Monday trade, though risk-on mood helped limit the downside.
Apart from the trade-related headlines, firming market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates again at its upcoming policy meeting on October 29-30 in order to support the economy might keep a lid on any meaningful positive move.
A string of soft US economic data last week raised doubts on the assumption that the US economy will be more resilient than other economies and forced investors to start pricing in further monetary easing by the Fed.
The view was reinforced by Friday's mixed US monthly jobs report, showing that the economy created 136K new jobs in September and largely offset an unexpected fall in the unemployment rate to a near 50-year low.
Hence, Monday's scheduled speech the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be closely scrutinized for any clues about the US central bank's near-term policy outlook, which might eventually provide some meaningful impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|106.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.7
|Daily SMA50
|106.99
|Daily SMA100
|107.71
|Daily SMA200
|109.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.13
|Previous Daily Low
|106.58
|Previous Weekly High
|108.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.48
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Better bid, 4H 100MA is key hurdle
The EUR/USD looks set to challenge 1.0991 – the 4-hour chart 100-candle MA. That average has proved a tough nut to crack at least two times in the last four days. A violation there would expose trendline sloping from June highs.
GBP/USD: fading Brexit hopes weigh on Pound
The GBP/USD pair has traded within familiar levels on Friday, falling to 1.2275 on the back of negative Brexit-related headlines, although recovering to the 1.2330 price zone amid persistent dollar’s weakness.
USD/JPY off lows, still depressed below 107.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive at the start of a new trading week, albeit has managed to hold its neck comfortably above near one-month lows set last Thursday.
Gold sits pretty in $1500 handle ahead of trade talks
The yellow metal, gold, is relatively flat at the start of this week with both Australia and China out on holidays. The price is back above the psychological $1,500's and sights are set for higher levels as we head over to trade talk territories.
Non–Farm Payrolls: If this is a slowdown we’ll take it
The US economy continued to produce jobs at a healthy rate as unemployment fell to a five decade low and wage growth slowed unexpectedly.