USD/JPY lures buyers around mid-140.00s despite downbeat Japan Unemployment Rate, focus on risk catalysts

- USD/JPY picks up bids to reverse week-start retreat from the highest levels in six months.
- Japan Unemployment Rate eases, Jobs/Applicants Ratio remains static in April.
- Yields struggle ahead of full market’s return, challenges to sentiment from US debt ceiling deal favor Yen pair buyers.
USD/JPY regains upside momentum as it reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback from a six-month high near 140.50 amid early hours of Tokyo trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the Yen pair fails to cheer upbeat Japan data amid fresh challenges to the previous risk-on mood as full markets return.
That said, Japan’s Unemployment Rate eased to 2.6% in April versus 2.7% expected and 2.8% prior whereas the Job/Applicants Ratio remained static near 1.32 during the stated month.
USD/JPY began the week on a softer footing in reaction to US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s weekend announcement of an agreement to avoid the debt-ceiling expiration. However, some of the policymakers, mostly Republicans, are against the compromises made to reach the deal and stay ready to challenge the move in the House, as well as in the Senate, which in turn raises market fears as the US approaches the June 5 deadline for default.
Elsewhere, the recently upbeat US data propel the hawkish Fed bets despite fears that the US debt-limit agreement advocates for more bond issuance and negatively affect the market’s liquidity. The same, however, struggles with the challenges for the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) further dovish bias amid recently firmer inflation numbers from the Asian major.
Amid these plays, S&P500 Futures print mild losses while the yields regain upside momentum after a downbeat start of the week. With this, the USD/JPY pair can keep the latest rebound on the table to challenge the yearly high marked in the last week.
Moving on, developments about the US debt ceiling agreement and the US CB Consumer Confidence for May will be crucial for the US Dollar Index traders to watch for intraday directions of the USD/JPY pair.
Also read: US Consumer Confidence Preview: Confidence remains down, but DXY aims up
Technical analysis
USD/JPY buyers appear running out of steam but the sellers need validation from the 200-DMA support of around 137.30 to convince the Yen pair bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|140.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.84
|Daily SMA50
|134.49
|Daily SMA100
|133.51
|Daily SMA200
|137.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.72
|Previous Daily Low
|139.5
|Previous Weekly High
|140.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.49
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as US Dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is extending losses below the 1.0700 level heading into Tuesday’s European session. The pair is weighed down by resurgent US Dollar demand amid a hawkish Fed outlook and renewed worries over the US debt deal. EU/ US sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2300 amid resurgent USD demand
GBP/USD is heading south toward 1.2300 in the early European morning, fading the Asian uptick to 1.2380. The revival of worries over the US debt deal approval and increased bets of a June Fed rate hike is underpinning the sentiment around the US Dollar.
Gold price tumbles to test $1,930 ahead of US data
Gold price is seeing renewed selling pressure and closes in on the $1,930 support. The precious metal has extended its downside journey as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered its Asian losses and remains firmer in early Europe. US Consumer Confidence data eyed.
Litecoin price action hints at volatile and explosive move ahead
Litecoin price has failed all its attempts to trigger a bull rally ahead of its third halving. This important event is set to slash the block rewards by half from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC and will take place in the first week of August.
One uncertainly eases another pops up
Volumes should return to normal today after the US long weekend, so we should get a much better read on market trends where optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling agreement may continue to support risk assets for the early part of the week.