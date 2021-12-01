- The USD/JPY slides for the fifth consecutive day, down more than 0.05%.
- An upbeat market sentiment weighed on the greenback as the DXY falls below the 96.00 handle.
- USD/JPY crucial support to be found at the November 9 low at 112.72.
The USD/JPY slumps for the fifth consecutive day, down 0.10%, trading at 112.84 during the New York session at the time of writing. Market sentiment is upbeat after a volatile Tuesday’s session, headed for the Omicron COVID-19 variant and Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments that dented investors mood.
During the overnight session, the USD/JPY peaked around 113.66, 20 pips above the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) but, in the last couple of hours, as Wall Street opens, the USD/JPY has dropped beneath 113.00, on no apparent news, despite the upward move in the US 10-year Treasury yield, up to four basis points, sitting at 1.48%.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s value against six rivals, is down 0.19%, at 95.81, below the 96.00 figure reclaimed on Tuesday, as market sentiment dampened.
On Tuesday, hawkish commentary of Jerome Powell, which signaled that inflation is no longer “transitory” and favors a faster bond taper, spurred volatility around the markets. Short-term US bond yields heightened as the curve flattened the most since March of the last year. Also, on Wednesday at 1500 GMT, Powell will appear before the House of Representatives, finishing his appearance on the Congress. Any meaningful words that he says would be intensely scrutinized by investors.
According to ADP Research Institute, before Wall Street opened, the US ADP Employment Change for November showed that private payrolls rose by 534K, more than the 525K foreseen by analysts. According to Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist, “the labor market recovery continued to power through its challenges last month.” Further, she added that “service providers, which are more vulnerable to the pandemic, have dominated job gains this year. It’s too early to tell if the omicron variant could potentially slow the jobs recovery in coming months.”
That said, USD/JPY traders’ focus turns to Fed’s Chief Jerome Powell’s appearance on the Congress, and Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY daily chart depicts that the pair has a near-term downward bias, though on Tuesday, despite breaking the 50-day moving average (DMA) to the downside, it bounced off the November 9 low at 112.72 reclaimed the 113.00 figure. Additionally, on November 10, a 130 pip upward move, which formed a large bullish engulfing candle pattern, boosts confidence for USD bulls and reinforces that 112.72 would be problematic support to overcome for USD bears.
Further, the 100 and the 200-DMA’s with an upslope, residing below the spot price, support the upward bias, which coupled with current fundamentals of the USD/JPY with the Fed looking for a faster taper would cap any downward moves.
However, in the outcome of moving lower, the first support would be the November 9 low at 1112.72. Breach of the latter would expose the September 30 low high at 112.07 previous resistance-turned-support, followed by the 100-DMA at 111.56.
On the flip side, the 50-DMA at 113.30 would be the first resistance. A break of the former would expose the November 10 high at 114.00, followed by the October 20 cycle high at 114.70.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|112.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|113.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.05
|Daily SMA50
|113.24
|Daily SMA100
|111.55
|Daily SMA200
|110.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.89
|Previous Daily Low
|112.53
|Previous Weekly High
|115.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.05
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|112.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|111.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|111.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1350 on modest dollar weakness
EUR/USD edged higher in the early American session and managed to erase its daily losses. Ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony, the pair is closing in on 1.1350. Earlier in the session, the data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose by 534,000 in April, surpassing the market expectation of 525,000.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony
GBP/USD continues to move sideways around the 1.3300 handle on Wednesday after the data from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The ADP Employment Change arrived at +534K in November, compared to the market expectation of 525,000. FOMC Chairman Powell will testify at 1500 GMT.
Gold clings to recovery gains near $1,790
Gold gained traction after dropping below $1,780 in the early European session and climbed toward $1,790. Ahead of FOMC Chairman, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, limiting gold's upside for the time being.
Altcoins recover as Bitcoin chops
BTC price is consolidating while it tries to move higher, but Ethereum price seems to be enjoying a full-fledged rally as it comes closer to setting up new highs. Ripple price, on the other hand, is struggling to find bullish momentum.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?