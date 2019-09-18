USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed

- The US-Japan trade headlines and receding tension from Saudi Arabia help the USD/JPY ahead of the key FOMC meeting.
- August month trade numbers from Japan also helped build risk-sentiment.
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session.
Asian session offered upbeat releases of Japan’s August month trade performance wherein the Merchandise Trade Balance shrank lesser than ¥-355.9B expected to ¥-136.3B with the imports and exports declining -12.0% and -8.2% respectively against -11.2% and -10.9% forecasts. The statistics added strength to the market’s risk-on sentiment, mainly backed by expectations of the late-September trade meeting of the US-Japan leaders and receding worries about oil output from Saudi Arabia. Recently adding to the mood is the positive momentum of the Asian stocks and absence of further declines by the US Treasury yields.
Investors mostly ignored downbeat statements from China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and South Korea’s act of degrading Japan’s trade status.
It should, however, be noted that the investors are cautious ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting where forward guidance and economic projections will be the key to follow given the consensus of 0.25% rate cut become a well-known fact. UBS came out with its own version of qualitative forecast after the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) rate decision, “We suspect they will also qualify the sentence that says "the labor market remains strong" we think the statement will say that "uncertainties about the outlook have increased" because of the escalation of the trade war and the global economic outlook. We expect Powell to highlight the three themes listed in the July minutes about why they cut rates: uncertainty from the trade war, the global outlook, and low inflation. The last seems to be fading in intensity, but the first two are more pressing.”
Technical Analysis
With its sustained trading above three-week-old rising trend-line and 100-day simple moving average (DMA), the pair gradually rises towards 109.32/35 area including August high and 200-DMA. However, Tuesday’s Doji formation on the daily chart can recall 107.00 if 100-DMA level of 108.00 and immediate support-line, ear 107.80, fail to limit pair’s declines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays under pressure as traders await Fed rate decision
Despite shooting up on Tuesday, the EUR/USD pair fails to hold on to recovery gains as it trades near 1.1070 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. All eyes on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement due at 18:00 GMT.
GBP/USD charts bullish continuation pattern ahead of the Fed
GBP/USD created a bullish outside bar candlestick on Tuesday, signaling a continuation of the recent rally. The outlook would turn bearish if the pair closes below Tuesday's low of 1.2392, in the face of a less dovish Fed outcome.
USD/JPY sticks to tight range on 108.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY is steady in Tokyo on Wednesday, having been in a chop overnight in the low 108s before scoring a fresh high in the 108.37 earlier. USD/JPY's resistance up in the 109.30's are in focus, as attention turns towards the key FOMC event.
Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC
With the global traders on a wait and see approach ahead of the key event, Gold offers fewer moves while taking rounds to $1,500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Also supporting the bulls were positive statistics from the US and the Eurozone.
Federal Reserve Preview September 17-18 FOMC: Even Odds
The already complicated economic and bureaucratic circumstances for Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision were further disturbed when Saudi oil facilities were attacked over the weekend.