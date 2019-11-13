USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows on US/China trade headlines

- Yen consolidates gains on a quiet session and lower US yields.
- US Dollar loses strength after DXY reached fresh monthly highs but failed to run higher.
The USD/JPY printed a fresh daily low during the American session amid a wave of risk aversion on US/China trade headlines. The pair dropped to 108.64, hitting a fresh one-week low and then bounced modestly to the upside.
Bearish pressure prevails
As of writing trades at 108.75/80, so far it remains above the 108.70/75 support area but still faces downside pressure. A break lower would likely accelerate the decline toward 108.45; below the next support stands at 108.20.
Price is about to close around daily lows after reports suggested that US-China trade talks are being affected by farm purchases. Those headlines boosted the demand for safe-haven assets further.
Earlier today, US inflation data and Fed’s Chair Powell comments at Congress were ignored by market participants. During the Asian session, Japanese growth data is due.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|108.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.75
|Daily SMA50
|108.09
|Daily SMA100
|107.67
|Daily SMA200
|109.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.3
|Previous Daily Low
|108.92
|Previous Weekly High
|109.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.1
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.59
