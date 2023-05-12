USD/JPY fades bounce off weekly low around mid-134.00s amid downbeat yields, mixed mood

- USD/JPY eyes the second weekly loss by paring the corrective bounce off one-week low.
- Market sentiment remains dicey amid US debt ceiling drama, bank fears and mixed data.
- BoJ defends easy-money policy, yields remain pressured as risk aversion favors bonds.
- More clues of US inflation, risk catalysts eyed for clear directions.
USD/JPY treads water around 134.00 during early Friday as it struggles to defend the previous day’s rebound from the lowest levels in a week.
In doing so, the Yen pair portrays the market’s inaction amid a light calendar and mixed sentiment ahead of the US inflation clues. However, the risk-barometer pair remains on the way to posting the second consecutive weekly loss as the yields remain pressured amid the market’s rush towards risk safety, mainly due to the fears emanating from US debt ceiling talks and banking woes. It’s worth noting, though, that the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) defense for the easy monetary policy and the US Dollar’s latest recovery teases the USD/JPY buyers of late.
Earlier in the day, a reduction in Japan’s Money Supply M2+CD for April, to 2.5% YoY from 2.6% prior and 2.7% market forecast, seemed to have favored the USD/JPY buyers.
In case of the US statistics, the Producer Price Index (PPI) improved to 0.2% MoM for April versus 0.3% expected and -0.4% prior. More importantly, PPI ex Food & Energy, known as Core PPI, rose on MoM but eased on YoY. Further, US Initial Jobless Claims rose by 264,000 to push the level to the highest level since October 2021, which in turn escalated the risk-off mood and favored the US Dollar.
Following the data, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari mentioned that inflation has eased but warned it is above the Fed's 2% target while speaking at the Marquette CEO Town Hall in Michigan. His comments defended the Fed’s hawkish moves, in contrast to the BoJ Summary of the April Monetary Policy Meeting that showed the policymakers’ favor for the ultra-easy money practices at the Japanese central bank.
Elsewhere, the recently escalating market fears surrounding the US debt ceiling expiry and banking fallouts, seem to allow the US Dollar to brace for the first weekly gain in three while pushing down the US Treasury bond yields for the third consecutive week. With this, the USD/JPY pair’s indecision appears logical amid a light calendar at home.
That said, the postponement of the debt ceiling talks between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker McCarthy and a slump in the shares of PacWest Bancorp appear the main negative developments in those matters. Additionally, warnings from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Beth Hammack, Chair of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee and Co-Head of Goldman's Global Financing Group, about US default, also threaten the market sentiment.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains to differ from Wall Street’s mixed closing. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields remain pressured around 3.37% and 3.88% by the press time.
Looking forward, USD/JPY pair traders should pay attention to the risk catalyst for intraday directions. Additionally important will be preliminary readings of the University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for May, as well as the UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations for the said month.
Also read: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood
Technical analysis
A seven-week-old ascending support line precedes the 50-DMA to restrict short-term USD/JPY downside near 133.90 and 133.70 in that order. The Yen pair’s recovery, however, remains elusive unless crossing the latest peak of around 135.50.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.11%
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|134.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.71
|Daily SMA50
|133.76
|Daily SMA100
|132.89
|Daily SMA200
|137.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.84
|Previous Daily Low
|133.74
|Previous Weekly High
|137.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.5
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempting to correct from US session lows
AUD/USD is flat at around 0.6700 in Tokyo, correcting from the US session lows. In the US data, prices are rising, but more slowly than expected. The PPI data for April increased 0.2% MoM with annual growth now at 2.3% YoY.
EUR/USD bears struggle to justify 1.0970 support break
EUR/USD sellers attack the 1.0900 round figure, renewing the intraday low near 1.0910 amid the mid-Asian session on Friday. The Euro pair broke a short-term key support confluence to post the biggest daily slump in two weeks the previous day.
Gold appears vulnerable above $2,000 ahead of more US inflation clues
Gold price takes offers to refresh intraday low near $2,012 amid early Friday in Europe, marking the consecutive third daily loss amid the market’s fears emanating from the US debt ceiling negotiations and banking woes.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Market participants are already curious whether the incumbent CEO will focus on Crypto Twitter and use it as a voice for crypto. The news could be bearish for meme coins, especially DOGE.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood Premium
On Friday, May 12, the United States (US) will release the preliminary estimate of the May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key consumer sentiment gauge is expected to have declined modestly, from 63.5 in April to 63.