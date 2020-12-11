USD/JPY extends slide below 104.00 as US yields drop further

- USD/JPY hits fresh lows, even as Wall Street away from lows.
- US 10-year yield falls to 0.87%, lowest since December 1.
The USD/JPY dropped further and bottomed at 103.82, reaching the lowest level in a week. As of writing it trades at 103.90/95, down 20 pips for the week. The Japanese currency is among the top performers on Friday, supported by deterioration in risk sentiment.
Wall Street indexes are in negative territory but off lows. Despite the rebound, USD/JPY continued to trend lower. The decline in US yields supported the yen. The US 10-year yield fell to 0.87%, the lowest since December 1. The Dow Jones is falling by 0.15% and the Nasdaq by 0.45%, off lows but reflecting some risk aversion.
The lack of agreement regarding Brexit and fiscal stimulus in the US weighed on market sentiment. Regarding data, the Producer Price Index in the US rose less than expected in November while the Consumer Sentiment Index from the University of Michigan rose to 81.4 above the 76.5 of market consensus.
USD/JPY holds in the range
For the third week in a row, USD/JPY continues to trade sideways between 103.70 and 104.70. The main trend is bearish. A break above 104.70 would clear the way for a test of 105.00. If the greenback rises above 105.00, it could negate the bearish bias.
On the flip side, a firm break under 103.70 would add more pressure on the downside, exposing the November low at 103.15.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|104.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.22
|Daily SMA50
|104.71
|Daily SMA100
|105.24
|Daily SMA200
|106.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.58
|Previous Daily Low
|104.17
|Previous Weekly High
|104.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.67
|Previous Monthly High
|105.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
