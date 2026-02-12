Silver Price Forecasts: XAG/USD flatlines around $84.00 as the US Dollar steadies

Silver (XAG/USD) posts marginal losses on Thursday, trading near $83.70 at the time of writing, yet with the $ 86.30 weekly high at a short distance and the immediate bullish trend intact. The white metal’s recovery from last week’s lows near $65.00 stalled following upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls data on Wednesday, but downside attempts remain limited so far.

The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of six majors, found some support after January’s payrolls revealed a strong growth in net employment.

The 130K new jobs created last month eased investors’ fears about the health of the US labour market and prompted investors to pare back hopes of immediate Fed cuts. The USD picked up against its main peers following the data release, but it is struggling to find follow-through on Thursday, which keeps precious metals buoyed.

Technical Analysis

The 4-hour chart shows XAG/USD trapped between the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $81.68, and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the late January - early February selloff, at $86.79.



Technical indicators show a neutral bias. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stands above the Signal line near the zero mark, while a positive but contracting histogram suggests fading upside momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is near the 50 midline, reflecting balanced forces.



The constructive pattern from last week's lows remains in play. Above the mentioned $86.79 level, the target is the confluence of the 50% Fibonacci retracement and February 4 high, at $92.20. On the downside, a bearish reversal below the mentioned SMA, now near $81.70 and the February 10 low in the $80.00 area, would bring the February 5 low, near $65.00, back into focus.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)