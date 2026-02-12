NZD/USD holds gains above 0.6050 due to RBNZ cautious tone

NZD/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 0.6060 during the European hours on Thursday. The pair maintains its gains as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) draws support from cautious sentiment ahead of next week’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) policy decision, with the central bank widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

Traders will likely observe RBNZ Inflation Expectations for the first quarter of 2026 due on Friday. Focus will shift toward the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will be the highlight later in the North American session.

The NZD/USD pair maintains its position as the US Dollar (USD) remains subdued despite growing expectations that the Fed will keep rates unchanged after stronger-than-expected US jobs data.

The CME FedWatch tool suggests that financial markets are now pricing in nearly a 92% probability that the Fed will leave rates unchanged at its next meeting, up from 80% the previous day. Markets anticipate the first cut likely in June and a possible follow-up in September.

January’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 130,000 in January, following a revised 48,000 gain in December (previously 50,000), and surpassed market expectations of 70,000. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate edged down to 4.3% from 4.4%.