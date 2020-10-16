USD/JPY drops toward 105.00 as Trump, Biden answer questions

- USD/JPY defies recovery moves from 105.32 to refresh intraday low with 105.28.
- US President Donald Trump, Presidential Candidate Joe Biden answer questions in the “town hall” style.
- NBC is mostly blamed for interrupting Trump before he answers, Biden managed to garner praise on ABC.
- Japan press earlier reported rejecting US proposals to raise bars for Chinese telecommunication companies.
USD/JPY bounces off 105.28 to 105.35, following the early-day downbeat move to 105.32, amid the initial hour of Tokyo open on Friday. The pair recently gained as markets spot difference in US President Trump’s comments versus reality on the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill. This follows the pair’s upbeat performance on Thursday that took hints from the broad US dollar strength amid a risk-off mood.
Risks dwindle even as Trump tries to placate bears…
Although NBC’s Savannah Guthrie tried to disturb Mr. President multiple times during the question and answer session, the White House leader blew all barriers while suggesting that the stimulus deal between US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will arrive for a vote soon.
On the other hand, Biden keeps his calm attitude to answer the questions and is mostly welcomed in the initial approach, shown on Abc news. The New York Times mentioned, “Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. said he would take a coronavirus vaccine if one became available by the end of the year.”
Elsewhere, Japan’s Yomiuri conveyed early in Asia that Tokyo Informed the US it won't participate in the Trump administration's plan to exclude Chinese firms from telecommunications networks. This should ideally help the risk-tone sentiment, as it favored the S&P 500 Futures, but couldn’t help the Asia-Pacific stocks as Nikkei 225, ASX 200 and NZX 50 are all in the mildly red shades by the time of writing.
It should be noted that the fears of worsening virus conditions and increasing odds for no COVID-19 aid package from the US have earlier weighed down the market sentiment on Thursday. Europe marked the biggest weekly surge in pandemic numbers whereas cases in Wisconsin also suggest a wider than initially feared wave of the deadly virus.
Although Trump-Biden chatter can offer intermediate direction to the pair, major attention will be given to the virus updates and the stimulus news amid a light calendar in Asia.
Technical analysis
Buyers keep struggling to break the 105.50/55 upside barrier while targeting the monthly peak surrounding 106.10. Alternatively, sellers look for entries below 104.90.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|105.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.42
|Daily SMA50
|105.78
|Daily SMA100
|106.42
|Daily SMA200
|107.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.49
|Previous Daily Low
|105.07
|Previous Weekly High
|106.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds below 0.7100 despite Wall Street’s bounce
US equities trimmed most of their daily losses, putting a halt to the dollar’s recovery. AUD/USD still trading below 0.7100 and at risk of extending its decline.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: On the defensive near 1.17 as key indicator turns bearish
EUR/USD looks set to extend the recent sell-off, as the MACD histogram, an indicator used to gauge trend strength and trend changes, has crossed into a bearish territory below zero.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs fresh push to excel beyond $1,900
Gold eases from the intraday high around $1,909 to $1,907.62 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the yellow metal probes the previous two days’ recovery moves amid consolidation in risk sentiment.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, EOS & BTT
The current market capitalization of Cardano is $3.3 billion, gaining around $500 million in the past week after a significant surge.
WTI keeps recovery moves above $41.00 amid cautious optimism
WTI stays above $41.00, currently near $41.20, before Tokyo opens for Friday’s trading. The energy benchmark dropped heavily the previous day before recovering from $39.51.