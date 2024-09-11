USD/JPY drops to near 141.00 following the remarks from BoJ’s Junko Nagakawa

- USD/JPY continues to lose ground due to hawkish sentiment surrounding the BoJ’s policy stance.
- BoJ’s Nagakawa stated that the bank may adjust the degree of its monetary easing if the economy and inflation come as projected.
- CME FedWatch Tool suggests full pricing of at least a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in September.
USD/JPY loses ground for the second consecutive day, trading around 141.20 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) remains solid following the remarks from Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Junko Nagakawa.
BoJ board member Nagakawa stated that the central bank may adjust the extent of its monetary easing if the economy and prices align with its projections. Despite the rate hike in July, real interest rates remain deeply negative, and accommodative monetary conditions persist. Should long-term rates surge, the BoJ may reconsider its tapering plan during its policy meetings, as necessary.
The downside of the USD/JPY pair is also driven by the contrasting monetary policies of the Bank of Japan and the US Federal Reserve, which has been encouraging the unwinding of carry trades and boosting demand for the Japanese. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the central bank's commitment to continue raising interest rates, provided the Japanese economy meets the bank’s forecasts through FY2025.
US Dollar (USD) remains subdued as the Treasury yields continue to decline ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data scheduled to be released later in the North American hours. The upcoming inflation report may offer fresh cues regarding the potential magnitude of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate cut in September. Moreover, the recent US labor market report has cast doubt on the possibility of an aggressive Fed interest rate cut.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are fully anticipating at least a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its September meeting. The likelihood of a 50 bps rate cut has slightly decreased to 31.0%, down from 38.0% a week ago.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with moderate gains near 1.1050, US CPI awaited
EUR/USD is holding the bounce near 1.1050 in Wednesday's early European session. The pair draws support from the USD/JPY slump-driven US Dollar weakness. The further upside may be limited due to dovish ECB expectations. All eyes now turn to US CPI data.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3100 after dismal UK data
GBP/USD struggles near 1.3100 in European trading, unable to add to the latest gains after the dismal UK data. The UK economy stagnated in July again while the Industrial Production also unexpectedly declined, checking the Pound Sterling's upside. US CPI is next in focus.
Gold price climbs back closer to all-time peak, bulls retain control ahead of US CPI report
Gold price prolongs this week's move up from the $2,485 region and gains some follow-through positive traction for the third successive day on Wednesday. The steady ascent extends through the early part of the European session and lifts the commodity to a fresh weekly top, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the $2,525-2,526 supply zone.
US CPI inflation could help tilt balance between 25 and 50 basis points Fed rate cut
The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish the highly anticipated CPI inflation data from the US for August on Wednesday at 12:30 GMT. The USD braces for intense volatility, as any surprises from the US inflation report could significantly impact the market’s pricing of the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut expectations in September.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Jittery markets fear the ECB, US inflation and more Premium
Is there still a chance? Investors hope for a 50-bps rate cut from the Fed but also fear a global recession is underway. The world's three largest economies, the US, China, and the eurozone, are set to rock global markets.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.