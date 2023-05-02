USD/JPY drops sharply from seven-week highs toward 136.00 as Wall Street tumbles

- Japanese Yen rises across the board amid lower US yields and risk aversion.
- Dow Jones falls 1.50%, US 10-year yield drops to 3.44%.
- USD/JPY slides more than a hundred pips after the beginning of the US session.
The Japanese Yen gained momentum during the American session amid risk aversion, causing the USD/JPY to drop from the highest level in seven weeks near 137.75 to 136.36, hitting a fresh daily low.
US regional bank stocks are under pressure on Tuesday, weighing on market sentiment, despite the takeover of First Republic Bank.
US data came in a little softer than expected ahead of Wednesday's FOMC decision. Market participants still expect a 25 basis point rate hike, but bets of a rate cut later in the year have risen during the last hours. The US 10-year Treasury yield is falling more than 4% to 3.43%, while the 2-year fell from 4.14% to 3.94%, reaching the lowest levels since last Thursday.
The decline in government yields is helping the Japanese Yen. Wall Street indexes are falling by more than 1.5%, and the VIX has jumped 20%.
USD/JPY worst day in weeks
The USD/JPY pair is experiencing its largest daily loss in a month. The reversal is occurring from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is presently at 137.00. The next level of support could be found around 136.00, followed by 135.20. If the pair recovers above 137.20, it would ease the current bearish pressure.
Considering current price action in financial markets and upcoming key events such as the FOMC and ECB decisions, as well as the NFP, volatility is expected to remain high.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.90
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|137.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.74
|Daily SMA50
|133.89
|Daily SMA100
|132.89
|Daily SMA200
|136.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.54
|Previous Daily Low
|136.18
|Previous Weekly High
|136.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.01
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 as USD loses traction
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.1000 after having declined below 1.0950 earlier in the day. The sharp decline seen in the US Treasury bond yields on resurfacing bank woes weighs on the US Dollar in the American session, helping the pair stage a rebound.
GBP/USD pulls away from daily lows, stays below 1.2500
GBP/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses in the second half of the day on Tuesday but lost its recovery momentum before testing 1.2500. The risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to extend its rebound despite the modest USD weakness.
Gold extends rally to fresh multi-week highs near $2,020
Gold price has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since mid-April near $2,020. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 4% on the day below 3.5% amid a selloff in regional bank stocks, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit final verdict likely on this date according to experts
The US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against payment giant Ripple is likely to end soon. Attorney John Deaton argues that a settlement between the SEC and Ripple is unlikely.
Unclear economic picture difficult for central banks
Economies seem to strengthen after weak period. Preliminary data show that GDP grew 0.1% in Q1 in the euro area after declining 0.1% in Q4, so the overall picture in Europe is stagnation.