1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We revised our USD view to negative yesterday (16 Jan, spot at 156.35), highlighting that 'the rapid increase in momentum indicates further USD weakness, with a technical target at 154.90.' We did not expect USD to approach 154.90 so quickly, as it plummeted for the second day in a row, reaching a low of 155.09. Our view bearish view remains unchanged, and if USD breaks below 154.90, the next objective will be at 154.40. On the upside, should USD rise above 156.70 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 157.60 yesterday), it would mean that USD is not declining further."

24-HOUR VIEW: "We expected USD to 'trade with a downward bias yesterday,' but we were of the view that 'any decline is likely part of a lower trading range of 155.80/157.00.' Our view was incorrect, as USD plunged, reaching a low of 155.09. While the sharp drop appears to be excessive, the weakness has not stabilized just yet. However, any further decline is likely part of a lower range of 154.90/156.15. In other words, a sustained break below 154.90 is unlikely."

Weakness has not stabilized, but any further US Dollar (USD) decline is likely part of a lower range of 154.90/156.15. In the longer run, USD remains weak; if it breaks below 154.90, the next objective will be at 154.40, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.