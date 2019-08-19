USD/JPY consolidates in a range, just below mid-106.00s

- Global growth concerns continue to underpin JPY’s safe-haven demand.
- Improving risk sentiment seemed to help limit the downside for now.
- A subdued USD price action does little to provide any meaningful impetus.
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action at the start of a new trading week and remained well within a narrow trading band below mid-106.00s.
Diverging forces fail to provide any impetus
The pair failed to capitalize on last week's goodish recovery attempted from multi-month lows and continues to be weighed down by mounting concerns about slowing global economic growth, which tends to underpin the Japanese Yen's relative safe-haven demand against its American counterpart.
Adding to this, persistent uncertainty over a possible resolution to the prolonged US-China trade disputes, especially after the US President Donald Trump said that he was not ready yet to make a trade deal with China, further collaborated towards keeping a lid on any meaningful up-move for the major.
However, the negative factors - to a larger extent - were negated by growing expectations that policymakers would unleash new stimulus, which coupled with a bullish trading sentiment around global equity markets helped limit any immediate downside, at least for the time being.
Meanwhile, a subdued US Dollar price action did little to influence the price action as market participants now look forward to latest FOMC meeting minutes for a fresh insight over the central bank's near-term monetary policy outlook, which might help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Apart from this, the incoming trade-related headlines might continue to play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum ahead of the next big event risk - the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech at the key Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|106.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.13
|Daily SMA50
|107.69
|Daily SMA100
|109.12
|Daily SMA200
|110.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.5
|Previous Daily Low
|106.03
|Previous Weekly High
|106.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.05
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.04
