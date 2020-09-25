USD/JPY clings to gains near mid-105.00s, over 1-week tops post-US macro data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY turns positive for the fifth consecutive session amid resurgent USD demand.
  • The USD bulls largely shrugged off Friday’s disappointing US Durable Goods Orders.
  • A weaker tone around the equity markets also did little to dent the bullish sentiment.

The USD/JPY pair held on to its modest gains through the early North American session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 105.50-55 supply zone, or over one-week tops.

The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 105.25-20 region and turned positive for the fifth consecutive session on the last trading day of the week amid resurgent US dollar demand. Worries about the return of severe lockdown restrictions to contain the second wave of coronavirus infections, along with signs of economic slowdown continued boosting the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.

The market concerns were further fueled by Friday's release of US Durable Goods Orders, which recorded a modest growth of 0.4% in August. The reading marked a sharp deceleration from the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 11.7% and fell short of market expectations. Meanwhile, the USD seemed largely unaffected by the disappointing reading and also shrugged off a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields.

Meanwhile, the latest optimism over additional US fiscal stimulus measures to shore up the domestic economy turned out to be short-lived, which was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets. It is worth recalling that a key lawmaker said on Thursday that Democrats in the US House of Representatives were working on a $2.2 trillion package that could be voted on next week.

The risk-off mood, which tends to underpin the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand, however, did little to influence or provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Some follow-through buying from current levels will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of this week's strong rebound from the 104.00 mark, or over six-month lows touched on Monday.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.49
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 105.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.62
Daily SMA50 105.91
Daily SMA100 106.69
Daily SMA200 107.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.53
Previous Daily Low 105.21
Previous Weekly High 106.17
Previous Weekly Low 104.27
Previous Monthly High 107.05
Previous Monthly Low 105.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD challenges weekly lows after mixed Durable Goods Orders

EUR/USD challenges weekly lows after mixed Durable Goods Orders

US Durable Goods Orders were up a measly 0.4% in August, missing expectations of 1.0%, although Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft jumped 1.8%. Equities bounce from lows, but the dollar maintains its strength.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD reverses below 1.2750 amid US dollar comeback

GBP/USD reverses below 1.2750 amid US dollar comeback

GBP/USD extends the retreat below 1.2750, as the US dollar makes a comeback amid a cautious market mood. The cable briefly regained 1.28 after an EU official reportedly said that the tide may be turning despite no big breakthroughs. 

GBP/USD News

Gold on the defensive, below $1870 level amid stronger USD

Gold on the defensive, below $1870 level amid stronger USD

Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s modest bounce from two-month lows. The prevalent USD buying interest capped the upside for the dollar-denominated commodity. A turnaround in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit deeper losses.

Gold News

Binance blacklisted in Russia

Binance blacklisted in Russia

The Russian Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information, Technology, and Mass Media) added the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to the blacklist. 

Read more

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80

WTI (futures on NYMEX) turns south towards the $40 mark in the European session, having faced rejection above $40.50 on several occasions.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures