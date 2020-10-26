USD/JPY clings to gains below 105.00 mark, lacks follow-through

- A goodish pickup in the USD demand assisted USD/JPY to regain traction on Monday.
- The anti-risk flow underpinned the safe-haven JPY and kept a lid on any strong gains.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European trading action, albeit lacked bullish conviction and remained below the key 105.00 psychological mark.
Following the previous session's negative move, the pair managed to regain traction on the first day of a new trading week and was being supported by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand. Growing market worries about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States could hinder the global economic recovery. This, in turn, benefitted the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and extended some support to the USD/JPY pair.
Meanwhile, concerns about the imposition of stricter lockdown measures to curb the second wave of COVID-19 cases, coupled with receding hopes for a pre-election fiscal deal and weighed on investors' sentiment. This was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets, which underpinned the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand. The anti-risk flow held bulls from placing aggressive bets and was seen as a key factor that capped any further gains for the USD/JPY pair.
It is worth recalling that the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remained optimistic on the stimulus talks and said that she expected a White House response on Monday regarding the spending plan. Investors, however, seemed unconvinced that US lawmakers will be able to strike a deal before the US presidential election on November 3 amid strong opposition from Senate Republicans.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 105.00 mark before confirming that the USD/JPY pair might have actually bottomed out in the near-term. The pair might then build on its recent bounce from one-month lows, around the 104.35 region touched last Wednesday, and aim back to retest the 105.40-50 supply zone.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|104.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.42
|Daily SMA50
|105.61
|Daily SMA100
|106.2
|Daily SMA200
|107.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.94
|Previous Daily Low
|104.55
|Previous Weekly High
|105.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.34
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces with S&P 500 futures, still remains below 0.7150
AUD/USD is back on the bids, heading towards 0.7150 amid a bounce in the S&P 500 futures. Australian dollar’s recovery from last week's lows at 0.7020 has stalled on Monday below 0.7160. All eyes will be on RBA's speakers.
USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, looks to 104.50
The USD/JPY pair extends its retreat below 105.00, tracking the corrective pullback in the US dollar amid a risk reset. The spot rose to its highest level in five days at 105.06 on Monday but erased a large portion of its daily gains during the American trading hours.
Gold remains below key counter-trendline resistance
Gold is not going down without a fight on the short-term time frames. The broader bias remains in the hands of the bears. Gold is under pressure on the weekly and daily chart, but the 4-hour time frame is proving problematic to the bearish case.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $39 ahead of API data
WTI attempts a recovery but not out of the woods yet, as sellers continue to lurk around $38.80 levels amid the cautious market mood. Saudi Oil Minister’s comments, USD retreats support oil. Coronavirus data and API crude stockpiles in focus.
Panic selling can lead to multi-day FX moves
The mood is shifting in the financial markets. With eight days until the US Presidential election, investors are finally growing nervous. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 900 points intraday and typically when there is such an aggressive one day decline, further losses are likely.