USD/JPY: Clings to 108.80 level as USD rebounds

- USD/JPY is consolidating near 108.80 level in the early Asian session.
- US Treasury yields lift the demand of the US dollar.
- Extension of coronavirus lockdown weighs on yen.
The appreciative move in the US dollar Index (DXY), keeps the USD/JPY afloat in the early Asian session. The pair trades on a subdued note around the 108.80 levels, where it wavers now and manages to hold onto the positive territory.
The move is primarily sponsored by the rebound in US Treasury yields after Fed officials showed faith in the ongoing US economic recovery. Officials commented that one-month employment data could be considered as a temporary analysis for reopening the economy in sections, as some volatility is imminent. These comments had a positive impact on US Treasury yields with price trading at 1.60%, around 0,11% gains on the day at the time of writing.
US President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the economy on Monday and would meet with Republican and Democratic leaders on Wednesday for further economic discussion, including his $4 trillion legislative proposal.
As a cascading effect, the greenback bounced from the multi-day lows at 90.04 and made highs of 90.33.
On the other hand, the internal factors owing to the recent state of emergency pose a threat to the economic recovery in the coming few quarters, as predicted by Reuters polls. Household Spending in Japan increased 6.20% in March. The risk to Japan’s economy remain skewed to the downside as per the BOJ Summary of Opinions (April Monetary Policy) released on Tuesday.
Investors turn their attention toward the release of US JOLTs Job Openings data and Fed’s official speeches to gauge market sentiment.
USD/JPY Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|108.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.71
|Daily SMA50
|108.9
|Daily SMA100
|106.62
|Daily SMA200
|105.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.29
|Previous Daily Low
|108.34
|Previous Weekly High
|109.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.34
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears
EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses amid quiet markets. The currency major pair fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from a 10-week high as market sentiment dwindles.
GBP/USD: Monthly channel’s resistance probe bulls above 1.4100
GBP/USD wobbles near late February tops after the heaviest run-up in three weeks. Immediate hurdle, RSI conditions suggest pullback towards previous key resistance. Multiple confluences will offer a bumpy ride to the bears, bulls aim for yearly top.
XLM price fades as Stellar briefly strikes an all-time high
XLM price has staggered higher, beginning in April with a marginal new high, then today’s brief spike into new highs. Daily RSI conveys a negative momentum divergence today. Historical precedent suggests that social sentiment may be forecasting a short-term high.
EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears
EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses amid quiet markets. The currency major pair fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from a 10-week high as market sentiment dwindles.
Currencies tumble as stocks erase gains
What started off as a strong day for risk appetite turned into losses for currencies and equities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ hit record highs at the start of New York trade but peaked shortly after, shedding their gains to end the day lower.