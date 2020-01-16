USD/JPY bulls seek break of 110.20 resistance

- USD/JPY holds in positive territory threatening a break of 110.20.
- Global trade is back on track following the latest developments in the USMCA and phase-one trade deal.
- USD/JPY is currently trading at 110.16 meeting the top of the rising channel around 110.20 as US stock markets maintain a lukewarm bid and US data turns positive.
-
Wall Street close: US benchmarks make fresh record highs
USD/JPY has been turning head of late, trading ina robust bullish trend within the rising channel and bull run which formed in late August down in the 104s. The price has been elevated considering the US and China's phase-one agreement and prospects for global growth.
For the US dollar, it was firmer in the US session following a turn in US data, bucking the negative trend of late whereby Retail Sales rose 0.3% MoM (control group rose 0.5%, est. 0.4%). this was in line with estimates but nevertheless encouraging. The US Jan Philly Fed index at 17.0 also encouraged a bid in the US dollar, beating expectations (est. 3.7, prior 2.4) to retest mid-2019 highs. The data and showed solid gains in employment and new orders components.
Another positive factor for risk sentiment came when the US Senate approved the USCMA trade agreement which now awaits Canada to agree on it and for Trump’s imminent signing.
Chinese GDP on the cards
Looking ahead for today, we have China's Gross Domestic Product for Q4 whereby annual growth is expected to print at 6.0%YoY, in line with the Q3 result.
"This will leave year-average growth at the low-end of authorities’ 6.0-6.5% target for 2019. "The detail on investment and consumption will be key and monthly data for December will provide additional context. Of the December data, we will be most interested in industrial production, with consensus 5.9%yr vs 6.2%yr in November," analysts at Westpac explained.
USD/JPY levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.16
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|109.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.18
|Daily SMA50
|109.05
|Daily SMA100
|108.46
|Daily SMA200
|108.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.02
|Previous Daily Low
|109.78
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.65
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Under pressure around 0.6900 with eyes on statistics from China
AUD/USD trades around 0.6900 amid the early Friday morning in Asia. The pair came under pressure on Thursday after the US dollar (USD) registered broad gains on the back of upbeat data at home.
USD/JPY bulls seek break of 110.20 resistance
USD/JPY has been turning head of late, trading in a robust bullish trend within the rising channel and bull run which formed in late August down in the 104s. The price has been elevated considering the US and China trade deal.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: No change is good
The Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to be stable at 99.3 in January. The Current Conditions Index will slip to 115.00 from 115.5 in December. The expectations Index will rise to 89.0 in January from 88.9 in December.
Gold: On the back foot below 10-day SMA amid broad USD strength, risk-on
Gold prices seesaw near $1,552 during Friday’s early Asian session. The yellow metal dropped the previous day, closed below 10-day SMA, after the US dollar’s (USD) broad gains and market’s rush to riskier assets on the back of improved trade sentiment.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3050 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, stabilizing after disappointing UK data that led to speculation about a BOE rate cut. Doubts about the signed US-Sino trade deal persist.