USD/JPY bulls lapping up positive tones all around, eyeing 110 handle

- USD/JPY holding in firmly bullish territories, awaiting next round of positive news.
- China’s National Health Commission said the number of new, confirmed coronavirus cases fell to 2,478 from 3,062 a day earlier.
- Federal Reserve's Chair, Jerome Powell, sounded positive in his semi-annual testimony to Congress.
USD/JPY ranged between 109.75 and 109.95, as the defensive yen was underperforming in a risk-on environment on Wall Street. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is stuck in a tight range between 109.76 and 109.88.
Markets await the next round of catalysts in economic data and a cautiously optimistic Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell who continues his semi-annual congressional testimony, appearing before the Senate Banking Committee later today in New York.
A better risk sentiment on Wall Street
It was a better risk sentiment overnight since China’s National Health Commission said the number of new, confirmed coronavirus cases fell to 2,478 from 3,062 a day earlier, bringing the total to 42,638 on the mainland, including some of whom have since recovered and been released from treatment.
As a result, Wall Street rallied and US 2-year treasury yields rose from 1.40% to 1.42%, 10-year yields from 1.57% to 1.59%, lifting the US dollar and sending the yen and risk asset classes such as gold a touch lower. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each posting a record finish and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was virtually unchanged.
Such news has lifted risk appetite and sentiment in global financial and commodity markets (copper +0.97%, CRB index +0.44% time of writing) as it is signifying that the Chinese are making progress in combatting and containing the virus.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve's Chair, Jerome Powell, sounded positive but had a cautious tone in his semi-annual testimony to Congress, although there were enough upbeat assessments in his tone to support optimism on Wall Street:
"The FOMC believes that the current stance of monetary policy will support continued economic growth, a strong labour market, and inflation returning to the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective. As long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with this outlook, the current stance of monetary policy will likely remain appropriate".
USD/JPY levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.85
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|109.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.52
|Daily SMA50
|109.27
|Daily SMA100
|108.88
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.97
|Previous Daily Low
|109.73
|Previous Weekly High
|110.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.32
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
NZD/USD hits fresh four-day highs near 0.6470 on RBNZ's Orr
The buying interest around the NZD strengthens following the comments from the RBNZ Governor Orr, taking NZD/USD to print a fresh four-day high near 0.6470 region. NZD/SD rallied hard from near 0.6410 to 0.6465 after RBNZ kept rates on hold but surprised markets by forecasting no rate cut this year.
AUD/USD rises towards 0.6750, tracks the rally in Kiwi post-RBNZ
The AUD/USD pair picked up a bid as the New Zealand dollar rose sharply after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) released its monetary policy statement at 01:00 GMT. The Aussie dollar rose from 0.6717 to 0.6733 in the 15 minutes to 01:15 GMT.
USD/JPY ranged between 109.75 and 109.95, as the defensive yen was underperforming in a risk-on environment on Wall Street. China’s National Health Commission said the number of new, confirmed coronavirus cases fell to 2,478 from 3,062 a day earlier.
Gold: Potential head-and-shoulders on the daily line chart
Gold seems to be charting a head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern on the daily line chart. A close below the neckline support at $1,555 would confirm breakdown and open the doors to $1,521 (target as per the measured move method).
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.