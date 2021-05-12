USD/JPY breaks above 109.50 as US yields keep rising

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Yen tumbles amid higher US yields.
  • US Dollar gains momentum during the American session.

The USD/JPY rose further and climbed to 109.56, reaching the highest level since May 3. The US dollar is having the best day in more than a month versus the yen and it heads toward the higher daily close in a month.

The US dollar gained momentum following higher-than-expected inflation data in the US. The numbers triggered a decline in Treasuries sending the 10-year to 1.68%, a monthly high.

The greenback is rising across the board and the yen is posting mixed results. While lower yields keep the yen pressured, risk aversion contributes to the demand for the safe-haven currency.

The Dow Jones is falling 1.29% and the Nasdaq tumbled 2.39%. The combination of risk aversion and higher yields are adding extra pressure on commodity and emerging market currencies.

USD/JPY breaking above 109.50

A consolidation above 109.50 would strengthen the technical outlook for the greenback versus the yen. The next resistance is seen at 109.85 followed by the 110.00 area. A decline back under 109.10 would alleviate the bullish tone.

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.53
Today Daily Change 0.91
Today Daily Change % 0.84
Today daily open 108.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.66
Daily SMA50 108.98
Daily SMA100 106.73
Daily SMA200 105.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.98
Previous Daily Low 108.35
Previous Weekly High 109.7
Previous Weekly Low 108.34
Previous Monthly High 110.85
Previous Monthly Low 107.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.74
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.59

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

