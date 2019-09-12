- USD/JPY bulls taking up the 108 handle in risk-on markets.
- Trade sentiment keeps improving and is supporting risk assets such as global stocks.
USD/JPY has preserved the day’s gains in Tokyo which took the pair to another six-week high above the 108 handle to 108.05. Overnight, stocks advanced with the DJIA notching its sixth-straight gain, while the S&P 500 closed firmly higher for the fifth time in six sessions while the Nasdaq broke up out of its three-day losing streak.
While we await the US Consumer Price Index, the Europan Central Bank is on the cards at the same time which should make for a volatile session tonight over both of the events. While the Federal Reserve, who will announce its interest rate decision next week, prefers the PCE deflator, CPI still moves markets at times US August CPI is seen higher by 0.1% month, 1.8% year overall.
President Trump returns to his twitter and moves markets
Trump has been relatively quiet of late and there has not been much action from him over Twitter of late. However, today, Trump took to his post once again, attacking the Fed and said, "With the FOMC meeting a week away, President Trump tweeted, “The Federal Reserve should get our interest rates down to ZERO, or less, and we should then start to refinance our debt.” He declared Fed chair Powell to be naïve and called the Fed “Boneheads.”
Trump also spoke-up about China, boosting sentiment, saying that Beijing wants to make a trade deal and announced a range of US. goods to be exempted from the 25% extra tariffs put in place last year, seeking to ease the impact from the trade war.
As for US yields, the 2-year treasury yields ranged sideways between 1.65% and 1.68% while the 10's yield ranged between 1.71% and 1.75% (a one-month high). "Markets are pricing 25bp of easing at the 19 September Fed meeting, and a terminal rate of 1.09% (Fed funds rate currently 2.13%)," analysts at Westpac explained. As for data, the US PPI inflation climbed 0.1% in August, while the core rate rose 0.3% - 1.8% and 2.3% YoY.
USD/JPY levels
The USD/JPY pair is consolidating above a major Fibonacci level, the 61.8% retracement of the August decline. It retains its bullish potential, as, in the 4 hours chart, the pair continues developing above all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA extending its bullish slope above the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart lack directional strength, but hold on to weekly highs, with the RSI in overbought levels. Further advances are likely once above 108.05, while bulls are now expected to defend the downside around the mentioned Fibonacci support at 107.45.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|107.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.48
|Daily SMA50
|107.15
|Daily SMA100
|108.19
|Daily SMA200
|109.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.86
|Previous Daily Low
|107.5
|Previous Weekly High
|107.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.74
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Remains stuck at key resistance despite trade optimism
EUR/USD has bounced back above 1.10, but the bias remains bearish, as the range breakdown confirmed on Wednesday is still valid. Trump delayed the imposition of 5% extra tariffs on $250B worth of Chinese goods by two weeks to Oct. 15.
GBP/USD: Slips below 61.8% Fibo. on the break of 1-week-old support-line
Having breached one-week-old rising trend-line, the GBP/USD pair declines below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July-September downpour as it flashes 1.2330 quote on the chart during early Thursday.
USD/JPY: Bulls take up fresh six-week highs
USD/JPY has preserved the day’s gains in Tokyo which took the pair to another 6 week high above the 108 handle to 108.05. Overnight, stocks advanced with the DJIA notching its 6 straight gain.
Gold: Bottoming below 1500s, bears look for a break of 1480
Gold remains heavy despite the bottoming signals below the 1,500s. The August support line has been broken but bears are not committing to short positions, likely as geopolitical uncertainties remain on the boil.
US 10-year Treasury yield hits one-month high on trade optimism
A gradual de-escalation of US-China trade tensions is boding well for US treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is currently trading at 1.76% – the highest level since Aug. 8.