According to Sean Callow, analyst at Westpac, the value of the US dollar remains a sore point for President Trump, weeks after he sounded out his economic team over the possibility of intervention to weaken it.
Key Quotes
“This week he reported its value as the highest in US history. We hear many claims of superlatives from the White House, but in this case, it is not far off the mark, though only in nominal terms.”
“We agree with Trump’s basic point that the US dollar is very strong, while noting that this is fully consistent with the US economy’s outperformance of most of its major trading partners over the past 5 years, resulting in higher interest rates. This is of course the even hotter topic for Trump ahead of the Kansas City Fed’s annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.”
“The dollar and US yields bounced a little this week on the minutes of the FOMC’s end-July meeting, which reported that “most” members viewed the 25bp rate cut as a “recalibration”, a “midcycle adjustment.” Of course a key reason for that rate cut was the US-China trade war and the very next day Trump announced 10% tariffs on around $300bn of Chinese imports, sparking a slide in global equities and more aggressive pricing for Fed easing.”
“So much is at stake as Fed chair Powell takes the podium on Friday. Increased concern over the global economy would be consistent with Westpac’s call for -75bp in cuts by year-end.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising after upbeat German PMI data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, up on the day. German manufacturing PMI surprised with 43.6 and other figures also beat expectations. The ECB minutes are next.
GBP/USD stabilizing above 1.2100 ahead of the Johnson-Macron meeting
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2100, steady. After German Chancellor Merkel offered UK PM Johnson 30 days to solve the Irish Backstop problem, Johnson meets French President Macron.
USD/JPY: Weaker below 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell
USD/JPY trades weaker below the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction.
Gold: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle
Gold is trapped in a narrowing price or a symmetrical triangle pattern, according to the 4-hour chart. The yellow metal rose to a six-year high of $1,353 per Oz on Aug. 13 and has charted lower highs and higher lows ever since.
USD/CNH: Rallies, confirms falling channel breakout
Another wave of CNH selling could soon hit the market as the pair technical charts are reporting a bullish breakout. For instance, the pair has jumped 0.22% to levels above 7.08 today, confirming an upside break of the falling channel on the 4H chart.