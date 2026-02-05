German Factory Orders climb by 7.8% MoM in December vs. -2.2% expected
Germany's Factory Orders unexpectedly jumped in December, suggesting that the country’s manufacturing sector activity continues to gain momentum, according to the official data published by the Federal Statistics Office on Thursday.
Over the month, contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ climbed by 7.8% in December after rising by a revised 5.7% in November. Data beat the estimated 2.2% decline.
Germany’s Industrial Orders surged by 13% year-over-year (YoY) in December, as against the previous rise of 10.6%.
FX implications
The Euro (EUR) has found some support from the strong German data, with EUR/USD trading marginally higher on the day near 1.1800, as of writing.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.03%
|0.17%
|0.02%
|0.09%
|0.17%
|0.15%
|0.08%
|EUR
|-0.03%
|0.14%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|0.14%
|0.13%
|0.05%
|GBP
|-0.17%
|-0.14%
|-0.13%
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.09%
|JPY
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|0.07%
|0.16%
|0.12%
|0.07%
|CAD
|-0.09%
|-0.06%
|0.08%
|-0.07%
|0.09%
|0.06%
|-0.00%
|AUD
|-0.17%
|-0.14%
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|-0.09%
|-0.02%
|-0.09%
|NZD
|-0.15%
|-0.13%
|0.02%
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
|0.09%
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
