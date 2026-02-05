German Factory Orders climb by 7.8% MoM in December vs. -2.2% expected

Germany's Factory Orders unexpectedly jumped in December, suggesting that the country’s manufacturing sector activity continues to gain momentum, according to the official data published by the Federal Statistics Office on Thursday.

Over the month, contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ climbed by 7.8% in December after rising by a revised 5.7% in November. Data beat the estimated 2.2% decline.

Germany’s Industrial Orders surged by 13% year-over-year (YoY) in December, as against the previous rise of 10.6%.

FX implications

The Euro (EUR) has found some support from the strong German data, with EUR/USD trading marginally higher on the day near 1.1800, as of writing.