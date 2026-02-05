GBP: Interest rate outlook uncertain – Commerzbank

Commerzbank's Michael Pfister analyzes the Bank of England's current stance on interest rates, highlighting the potential for surprises despite no expected changes at the upcoming meeting. The report notes the delicate balance the BoE faces between persistent inflation and weakening growth, suggesting that the risks to the Pound may lean towards further interest rate cuts.

Bank of England's cautious approach

"If the vote is closer than expected, the market will likely bring forward its expectations of a rate cut and the pound will suffer."

"On the other hand, the new forecasts will be published, the first since the budget announcement at the end of November. It will be interesting to see how the decision-makers assess the impact."

"As inflation has repeatedly been lower than expected in recent months, the inflation forecast is likely to be revised downwards. The only question is how sharp the correction will be."

"However, we suspect that the risks to the pound are currently more one-sided and that there is a greater danger of seeing signs of further interest rate cuts."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)