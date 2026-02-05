USD/CAD Price Forecast: Keeps bearish vibe under the 100-day EMA below 1.3700

The USD/CAD pair gathers strength to near 1.3690 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. Expectation of a slower pace for US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts as Kevin Warsh is to succeed Jerome Powell as Fed Chair in May 2026 supports the US Dollar (USD) against the Canadian Dollar (CAD). Financial markets are pricing in nearly a 90% odds that the Fed will hold interest rates steady at its March policy meeting, with anticipation of a total of 50 to 75 basis points (bps) in easing by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, rising geopolitical risks could boost crude oil prices and provide some support to the commodity-linked Loonie. It is worth noting that Canada is a major oil-exporting country, and high crude oil prices generally have a positive impact on the CAD.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, USD/CAD remains capped below the 100-EMA. The average slopes lower, preserving a bearish bias. RSI at 46 (neutral) has ticked higher, indicating momentum is stabilizing. Bollinger Bands tilt lower, and price trades beneath the middle band, reflecting persistent bearish pressure. Should bulls reclaim 1.3750, advances would face the 100-EMA at 1.3813 and the upper band at 1.4012, while a fresh slide would expose 1.3490.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)