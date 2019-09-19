USD/INR technical analysis: U-turn from 61.8% Fibo. recalls 50-day EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR trades below 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
  • Reversal from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement shifts market focus to 50-day EMA support.
  • An upside clearance of the key Fibonacci level could print fresh yearly high.

Having reversed from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of October 2018 to July 2019 downpour, USD/INR declines to 71.23 ahead of Thursday’s European session.

The pair now aims to visit the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 70.90 prior to targeting 70.45, including 100-day EMA, during further declines.

During the pair’s additional weakens below 70.45, June month high surrounding 70.12 and 70.00 round-figure will flash on sellers’ radar.

Also supporting the quote’s downside is a bearish signal from the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator.

Alternatively, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels around 71.60 and 72.40 seem to limit pair’s near-term advances, a break of which could print fresh 2019 high by surpassing latest peak near 72.65.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.2342
Today Daily Change 0.0187
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 71.2155
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.673
Daily SMA50 70.6056
Daily SMA100 70.0304
Daily SMA200 70.1247
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.72
Previous Daily Low 70.9775
Previous Weekly High 72.19
Previous Weekly Low 70.8495
Previous Monthly High 72.375
Previous Monthly Low 68.849
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.2611
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.4364
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.8887
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.5618
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.1462
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.6312
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.0468
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.3737

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains stuck in a narrowing price range after Fed

EUR/USD remains stuck in a narrowing price range after Fed

EUR/USD's struggle for strong directional bias continues after hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut. The risks in EUR/USD looks skewed to the downside ahead of Eurozone data and ECB-speak.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains below 100-day SMA on "Super Thursday"

GBP/USD remains below 100-day SMA on "Super Thursday"

With the mixed Brexit headlines and the US Dollar pullback playing contrasting tunes, the GBP/USD pair remains under 100-day SMA while heading into the London open. All eyes on UK Retail Sales, BOE decision.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves

USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves

USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Indecisive market, focus on today's close

Gold: Indecisive market, focus on today's close

Gold is currently trading at $1,480 per Oz, representing 0.21% drop on the day. On Wednesday, the yellow metal witnessed two-way business before ending the day with moderate losses at $1,494.

Gold News

Bitcoin price update: BTC/USD dives below Bollinger Band levels as $10,000 is pierced

Bitcoin price update: BTC/USD dives below Bollinger Band levels as $10,000 is pierced

Bitcoin has lost its cool towards the end of the Asian session on Thursday. After managing to defend $10,000 over the last few days, the granddaddy of cryptos has plunged below several other support areas including $9,900 and $9,800. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures