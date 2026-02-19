Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP extends decline

Pound Sterling extends decline as BoE’s Mann praises soft UK inflation data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its losing streak against the US Dollar (USD) for the fourth trading day on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair posts a fresh almost four-week low at around 1.3470 during European trading hours after Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Catherine Mann praised soft United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January.

“January’s inflation figures are good from a headline perspective and also from core,” Mann said, and added, “With respect to core inflation, not quite as good as we had hoped to see.” Read more...

This week, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the ILO Unemployment Rate jumped to 5.2% in the three months ending in December, the highest level seen in five years, and the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth dropped to 3% Year-on-Year (YoY) in January, as expected, from 3.4% in December. Read more...

