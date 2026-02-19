TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP extends decline

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP extends decline
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Pound Sterling extends decline as BoE’s Mann praises soft UK inflation data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its losing streak against the US Dollar (USD) for the fourth trading day on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair posts a fresh almost four-week low at around 1.3470 during European trading hours after Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Catherine Mann praised soft United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January.

“January’s inflation figures are good from a headline perspective and also from core,” Mann said, and added, “With respect to core inflation, not quite as good as we had hoped to see.” Read more...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Struggles to hold 1.3500 amid VCP breakdown

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades with caution near 1.3500 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday, the lowest level seen in almost four weeks. The GBP/USD pair is under pressure as cooling United Kingdom (UK) inflation and job market conditions have weighed heavily on the British currency.

This week, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the ILO Unemployment Rate jumped to 5.2% in the three months ending in December, the highest level seen in five years, and the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth dropped to 3% Year-on-Year (YoY) in January, as expected, from 3.4% in December. Read more...

GBPUSD

Pound Sterling struggles near four-week low vs. USD, below 1.3500 amid BoE rate cut bets

The GBP/USD pair is seen consolidating its weekly losses registered over the past three days and oscillating in a narrow range near a four-week trough, touched during the Asians session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.3500 psychological mark and seem vulnerable to slide further.

The British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative underperformance on the back of rising bets that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates at its next policy meeting in March. The expectations were reaffirmed by the disappointing UK jobs report and a fall in the UK consumer inflation to its lowest level in nearly a year. This, along with a bullish US Dollar (USD), validates the near-term negative outlook for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1800 ahead of US data

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1800 ahead of US data

EUR/USD finds it difficult to gather recovery momentum and retreats below 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its peers after the hawkish surprise in FOMC Minutes, weighing on the pair ahead of the next batch of US data.

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3500 amid better mood

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3500 amid better mood

GBP/USD finds fresh demand and rises back above 1.3500 in the European session on Thursday. Improving risk sentiment and renewed US Dollar weakness are helping the pair recover ground ahead of mid-tier US data releases and Fedspeak. 

Gold retreats from daily highs, trades below $5,000

Gold retreats from daily highs, trades below $5,000

Gold finds it difficult to stabilize above the $5,000 psychological mark on Thursday and trades slightly below this level in the early American session. Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East help XAU/USD hold its ground, while the broad-based USD strength caps the pair's upside.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments. The technical outlook suggests further gains if INJ breaks above key resistance.

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

It was green across the board for US Stock market indexes at the close on Wednesday, with most S&P 500 names ending higher, adding 38 points (0.6%) to 6,881 overall. At the GICS sector level, energy led gains, followed by technology and consumer discretionary, while utilities and real estate posted the largest losses.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers