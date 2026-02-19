TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CHF strengthens as hawkish Fed tone outweighs Swiss data

  • USD/CHF rebounds toward 0.7750 as the US Dollar firms after hawkish Fed Minutes.
  • Swiss Industrial Production contracts despite a stronger trade surplus.
  • Markets eye US Jobless Claims, with PCE inflation and Q4 GDP due on Friday.
USD/CHF strengthens as hawkish Fed tone outweighs Swiss data
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Swiss Franc (CHF) edges lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, pressured by renewed strength in the Greenback. At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading around 0.7750, rebounding after touching an intraday low near 0.7694.

Switzerland’s latest economic data did little to lift the Franc. Exports increased to CHF 22,229 million in January from CHF 19,866 million previously, while imports declined to CHF 18,411 million from CHF 18,932 million. This pushed the trade surplus higher to CHF 3,818 million from CHF 934 million.

However, Industrial Production fell 0.7% YoY in the fourth quarter, compared to a 2% expansion previously.

The Greenback gains traction after the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Meeting Minutes released on Wednesday reinforced a cautious policy stance, suggesting officials are in no hurry to ease amid slow progress on disinflation.

Several participants suggested it would likely be appropriate to keep the interest rate steady for some time while assessing incoming data. officials left the door open to future rate hikes if inflation remains above target.

At the same time, some members acknowledged that rate cuts could become appropriate later this year if price pressure continues to ease in line with projections. The Minutes also noted that “the vast majority of participants judged that labor market conditions had been showing some signs of stabilization."

Recent US economic data further supports the case for the Fed to remain on hold, although markets are still pricing in around two rate cuts in the second half of the year.

Sustained expectations of lower interest rates later this year could act as a headwind for the US Dollar and limit its upside potential. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 97.82, its highest level since February 6.

Looking ahead, Thursday’s US economic docket remains relatively light, with weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey on tap.

However, investor focus is likely to shift toward Friday’s key releases, including the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index and the advance reading of fourth-quarter US Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Related news

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1800 ahead of US data

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1800 ahead of US data

EUR/USD finds it difficult to gather recovery momentum and retreats below 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its peers after the hawkish surprise in FOMC Minutes, weighing on the pair ahead of the next batch of US data.

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3500 amid better mood

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3500 amid better mood

GBP/USD finds fresh demand and rises back above 1.3500 in the European session on Thursday. Improving risk sentiment and renewed US Dollar weakness are helping the pair recover ground ahead of mid-tier US data releases and Fedspeak. 

Gold retreats from daily highs, trades below $5,000

Gold retreats from daily highs, trades below $5,000

Gold finds it difficult to stabilize above the $5,000 psychological mark on Thursday and trades slightly below this level in the early American session. Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East help XAU/USD hold its ground, while the broad-based USD strength caps the pair's upside.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments. The technical outlook suggests further gains if INJ breaks above key resistance.

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

It was green across the board for US Stock market indexes at the close on Wednesday, with most S&P 500 names ending higher, adding 38 points (0.6%) to 6,881 overall. At the GICS sector level, energy led gains, followed by technology and consumer discretionary, while utilities and real estate posted the largest losses.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers