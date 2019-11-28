USD/INR Technical Analysis: Oversold RSI conditions signal pullback from 61.8% Fibo.

USD/INR drops to the lowest in 13-days.

Oversold RSI conditions could pull the pair back towards 100-bar SMA.

The two-week-old resistance line adds to the resistance.

Following its sustained trading below 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA), USD/INR declines to 71.24 by the press time of Thursday’s early Asian session.

The quote nears 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current month rise while the 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicate oversold conditions.

As a result, prices are likely to witness a pullback towards 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 71.60 with 50% Fibonacci retracement near 71.44 acting as immediate resistance.

Though, a downward sloping trend line since November 14, at 71.72 now, could keep the buyers in check during the pair’s rise beyond 71.44.

On the downside, pair’s declines below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 71.20 can take aim at 71.00 and 70.50.

USD/INR 4-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected