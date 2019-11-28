USD/INR Technical Analysis: Oversold RSI conditions signal pullback from 61.8% Fibo.

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR drops to the lowest in 13-days.
  • Oversold RSI conditions could pull the pair back towards 100-bar SMA.
  • The two-week-old resistance line adds to the resistance.

Following its sustained trading below 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA), USD/INR declines to 71.24 by the press time of Thursday’s early Asian session.

The quote nears 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current month rise while the 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicate oversold conditions.

As a result, prices are likely to witness a pullback towards 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 71.60 with 50% Fibonacci retracement near 71.44 acting as immediate resistance.

Though, a downward sloping trend line since November 14, at 71.72 now, could keep the buyers in check during the pair’s rise beyond 71.44.

On the downside, pair’s declines below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 71.20 can take aim at 71.00 and 70.50.

USD/INR 4-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.238
Today Daily Change -0.2095
Today Daily Change % -0.29%
Today daily open 71.4475
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.447
Daily SMA50 71.1946
Daily SMA100 70.8713
Daily SMA200 70.226
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.835
Previous Daily Low 71.447
Previous Weekly High 72.18
Previous Weekly Low 71.5715
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.5952
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.6868
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.318
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1885
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.706
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.9645
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.094

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

