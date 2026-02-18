USD/CHF ticks up above 0.7700 with Fed’s minutes in focus

The US Dollar (USD) posts moderate gains against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with price action returning right above the 0.7700 line at the time of writing. The pair, however, remains trapped within a broadly 70-pip range between 0.7660 and 0.7730, consolidating losses after dropping more than 5% in late January.

Most major currencies have been moving within previous ranges in the first half of the week, with trading volumes subdued amid the Lunar New Year holidays in Asia. Investors in Europe and the US are shifting their focus to the minutes of the last Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting, which will be released later on Wednesday and may provide additional clues about the central bank’s easing calendar.

The Fed left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the 3.5%-3.75% range at its January meeting and is expected to keep its monetary policy on hold until June, the first meeting with Kevin Warsh as the bank’s Chairman. Later this week, however, US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index figures might alter these views.

On Tuesday, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee affirmed that the bank might cut interest rates “several times” this year if inflationary pressures continue to moderate, although he conditioned those actions on upcoming data.

In Switzerland, the economic calendar has been thin this week, but the Swissie remains on its back foot since the Swiss Consumer Prices Index (CPI) data revealed that inflation remains at the lower end of the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) target range, which keeps speculation of negative interest rates alive.

