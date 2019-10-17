USD/INR: Stability driven by unwavering investor interest - CIBC

Analysts at CIBC, see the USD/INR trading at 72.0 in the fourth quarter and at 71.3 during the second quarter of 2020.
Key Quotes:
“Despite softer growth, higher inflation and lower domestic rates, USD/INR has been locked into a relatively tight and stable range of 70.35-71.90 over the last month. That holds the currency in good stead for our near-term outlook. We expect some modest weakness in the INR, but to be contained within recent boundaries.”
“Softer growth prompted the RBI to ease, cutting rates early this month by lowering the repo rate to 5.15% from 6.50%. The bank’s commitment to maintain an accommodative stance ‘as long as it is necessary’ provides encouragement that the economy can receive required support if necessary. Nevertheless, the global economy will likely be more influential in lending to a recovery. Portfolio flows into equities of $7.4bln and of $4bln into bonds year-to-date are favorable in comparison to recent years, suggesting that investor interest remains robust.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to daily gains above 1.1100
The EUR/USD pair consolidates intraday gains, despite not so encouraging Brexit headlines after all. Mixed US data keeps the greenback under pressure, as well as equities trading in the green.
GBP/USD comfortable above 1.2800, focus shifts to Parliament
The EU27 approved the latest withdrawal agreement and the political declaration, as expected. Broad dollar’s weakness underpins the pair ahead of Parliament's extraordinary session next Saturday.
USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point
The USD/JPY pair climbed higher toward the 109 handle during the European Trading hours as the announcement of the Brexit deal made allowed risk-on flows to dominate the markets.
Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.
As soon as the China deal falls apart the dollar will rise again
Where does the dollar go from here? We might wonder if an okay US economy still fades a bit in the face of a recovering European and perhaps UK economy. We guess the dollar is not getting a comeuppance right now, just a correction.