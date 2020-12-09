USD/INR slips towards the 2018-2020 support line at 73.57 – Commerzbank

The USD/INR pair nears the 2018-2020 support line at 73.57 below which lies the 73.08/72.99 key support area, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports.
“The USD/INR 1 Month NDF’s recent slide has gotten close to the 2018-2020 support line at 73.57 which remains in focus while no rise and daily chart close above the 74.43 current December high is seen.”
“Below the early December low and the long-term support line at 73.63/57 lies key support at the 73.08/72.99 September and October lows. Further down sits strong support at 72.76/41, made up of the January and February 24 highs.”
“Resistance above the 74.43 current December high can be spotted at the early and mid-November highs at 74.99/75.28. Only a currently unexpected rise above this area would push the mid-July and August highs at 75.57/78 back to the fore. Only if this resistance area were to be exceeded, would the June peak at 76.82 be back in the picture as well. Still further up the March and April peaks can be found at 77.78/78.15.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
