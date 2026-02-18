AUD/NZD surges to fresh highs as Dovish RBNZ gives Aussie the win

The AUD/NZD cross spiked higher on Wednesday as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) dovish hold triggered a broad New Zealand Dollar (NZD) sell-off, while the Australian Dollar (AUD) remained supported by the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) recent hawkish posturing. The policy gap between the two central banks has widened meaningfully: the RBA is at 3.85% and signalling more if needed, while the RBNZ at 2.25% has pushed potential tightening out to late 2026 at the earliest. Australia's Q4 Wage Price Index at 0.8% MoM released early Wednesday added further weight to the RBA's inflation concerns. Thursday's Australian jobs data is the next risk for the Aussie side of the cross, while Governor Breman's speech could provide further guidance on the RBNZ's thinking and either reinforce or temper Wednesday's dovish signal.

Australian Dollar hits decade-plus highs against battered Kiwi

On the daily chart, AUD/NZD climbed 0.8% on Wednesday, reaching a high of 1.1807 for the first time in twelve and a half years. The session produced a strong bullish candle that extended the rally from the early February base near 1.1550. Price action is trending well above the 200-day EMA near 1.1340, confirming the dominant uptrend. The Stochastic Oscillator is now sitting in the overbought zone, suggesting the rally is becoming extended and the pair may need to consolidate before pushing higher. Support sits at 1.1710 (today's open and prior resistance), with the 50-day EMA at 1.1607 below. A sustained hold above 1.1800 would confirm the breakout and open the path toward 1.1900.

AUD/NZD daily chart