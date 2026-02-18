USD/JPY bounced on Wednesday after the Japanese Yen's (JPY) recent rally finally ran out of steam, which has been its best weekly performance since November 2024. Despite a growth miss in Japanese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures earlier this week, Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike expectations remain firmly in place; former board member Adachi said an April move is likely, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that Japan should continue normalizing policy. Thursday's Japanese National Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data is critical: a firm core reading would reinforce the case for BoJ tightening and could push the Yen stronger again, while a soft print would give the pair room to extend Wednesday's bounce.

Bounce off oversold zone meets resistance at the 50-day EMA

On the daily chart, USD/JPY opened Wednesday near the 153.00 handle before rising around 1%. The bounce produced a solid bullish candle, but price has stalled just below the 50-day EMA at 155.30, which is acting as immediate resistance. The 200-day EMA sits lower near 152.60, and price is trading between the two averages, suggesting the pair is in a transitional phase after the sharp sell-off from the January high near 159.45. The Stochastic Oscillator is turning higher from the oversold zone, suggesting downward momentum is fading, and a near-term relief rally could develop. A break above the 50-day EMA at 155.30 would target 156.00 and the mid-January consolidation area. Failure to clear it would leave the pair vulnerable to a retest of the 153.00 support and the 152.10 year-to-date low.

USD/JPY daily chart