TRENDING:
Australian Unemployment
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY bounces back as weak Japanese GDP and BoJ rate hike bets collide

  • Yen gives back gains after Q4 GDP miss, but BoJ April hike expectations and Thursday's CPI data cap the upside.
  • Japan's Q4 GDP grew just 0.1% QoQ, missing the 0.4% consensus and narrowly avoiding a technical recession, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on the BoJ to continue raising rates.
  • Thursday's Japanese January national CPI is the key event, with core inflation (ex-fresh food) expected near 2.0%; US initial jobless claims, the Philadelphia Fed Survey, and speeches from Fed officials round out a heavy calendar.
USD/JPY bounces back as weak Japanese GDP and BoJ rate hike bets collide
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

USD/JPY bounced on Wednesday after the Japanese Yen's (JPY) recent rally finally ran out of steam, which has been its best weekly performance since November 2024. Despite a growth miss in Japanese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures earlier this week, Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike expectations remain firmly in place; former board member Adachi said an April move is likely, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that Japan should continue normalizing policy. Thursday's Japanese National Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data is critical: a firm core reading would reinforce the case for BoJ tightening and could push the Yen stronger again, while a soft print would give the pair room to extend Wednesday's bounce.

Bounce off oversold zone meets resistance at the 50-day EMA

On the daily chart, USD/JPY opened Wednesday near the 153.00 handle before rising around 1%. The bounce produced a solid bullish candle, but price has stalled just below the 50-day EMA at 155.30, which is acting as immediate resistance. The 200-day EMA sits lower near 152.60, and price is trading between the two averages, suggesting the pair is in a transitional phase after the sharp sell-off from the January high near 159.45. The Stochastic Oscillator is turning higher from the oversold zone, suggesting downward momentum is fading, and a near-term relief rally could develop. A break above the 50-day EMA at 155.30 would target 156.00 and the mid-January consolidation area. Failure to clear it would leave the pair vulnerable to a retest of the 153.00 support and the 152.10 year-to-date low.

USD/JPY daily chart

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays well offered below 1.1800

EUR/USD stays well offered below 1.1800

The selling pressure on EUR/USD is picking up pace, with the pair slipping decisively below the key 1.1800 level and sliding to fresh two week lows as Wednesday’s session draws to a close. The move lower comes as the US Dollar finds renewed strength after the latest round of US data and the release of the FOMC Minutes. Next of note on the docket will be the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims.
 

GBP/USD extends decline as weak jobs data bolsters BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD extends decline as weak jobs data bolsters BoE rate cut bets

The Pound Sterling continued to backslide under sustained pressure on Wednesday, following through after the UK employment report on Tuesday showed a labour market deteriorating faster than expected. 

Gold battle to regain $5,000 continues

Gold battle to regain $5,000 continues

Gold is back on the front foot on Wednesday, shaking off part of the early week softness and challenging two-day highs near the $5,000 mark per troy ounce. The move comes ahead of the FOMC Minutes and is unfolding despite an intense rebound in the US Dollar.

Australia unemployment rate set to edge up within overall strong labor market

Australia unemployment rate set to edge up within overall strong labor market

The Australian monthly employment report is scheduled for release on Thursday at 00:30 GMT, and market participants anticipate a modest increase in jobs in January. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to announce that the country added 20K new jobs in the month, while the Unemployment Rate is forecast at 4.2%, up from the 4.1% posted in December.

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Food inflation plunged in January, but service sector price pressure is proving stickier. We continue to expect Bank of England rate cuts in March and June. The latest UK inflation read is a mixed bag for the Bank of England, but we doubt it drastically changes the odds of a March rate cut.

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui is extending its downtrend for the second consecutive day, trading at 0.95 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The Layer-1 token is down over 16% in February and approximately 34% from the start of the year, aligning with the overall bearish sentiment across the crypto market.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers