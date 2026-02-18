GBP/USD extends decline as weak jobs data bolsters BoE rate cut bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) continued to backslide under sustained pressure on Wednesday, following through after the UK employment report on Tuesday showed a labour market deteriorating faster than expected. The Bank of England's (BoE) preferred measure of regular private sector wage growth dropped to a five-year low of 3.4%, removing a key obstacle that has kept the more hawkish Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members from backing rate cuts. Markets now fully expect a 25-basis-point reduction by April, with a 76% probability of a March move. Wednesday's UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) did little to ease the burden on Bank of England (BoE) policymakers, especially after Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation and Retail Price Index figures all missed expectations.

Sharp sell-off drives Stochastic toward oversold as price tests the 50-day EMA

On the daily chart, GBP/USD shed 0.5% on Wednesday, extending the decline from four-year highs posted in January. Price is now toying with chart regions below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The 200-day EMA sits nearby at 1.3435, providing a deeper support floor. The Stochastic Oscillator is approaching the oversold zone, suggesting selling momentum is becoming stretched, and the pair may find some stabilization near current levels. The sell-off from recent highs high has now retraced roughly half the rally from the December lows, placing the pair at a key decision point. A sustained break below 1.3490 would target 1.3400 and the 200-day EMA. Recovery above the 50-day EMA at 1.3529 is needed to ease the bearish pressure.

GBP/USD daily chart