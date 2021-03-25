USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee regains below key SMA confluence of 72.85

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR snaps two-day winning streak, stays depressed near intraday low off-late.
  • 21-day, 50-day SMA convergence guards immediate upside ahead of 17-day-old resistance line.
  • 72.50 lures intraday sellers but multiple barriers can test bears afterward.

USD/INR extends pullback from 72.20 to around 72.60, down 0.07% intraday, during the initial Indian session on Thursday. In doing so, the quote rejected the previous two-day upside bias while easing below a confluence of 21-day and 50-day SMA.

Given the normal RSI conditions joining the pair’s repeated failures to cross the key SMA joint and a descending trend line from March 02, USD/INR is likely to hold lower grounds.

During the fall, the 72.50 round-figure comprising the mid-February lows can offer immediate support ahead of the monthly bottom near 72.25.

However, the yearly low near 72.17 and the 72.00 threshold can test the USD/INR bears afterward.

Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond the stated SMA convergence near 72.85 will need validation from the short-term resistance line, at 73.01 by the press time, before recalling the USD/INR buyers.

If at all the quote successfully stays above 73.01, March 08 high near 73.40 and the yearly top near 74.20 will be the key to watch.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 72.5939
Today Daily Change -0.0514
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 72.6453
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.8484
Daily SMA50 72.8466
Daily SMA100 73.2975
Daily SMA200 73.8041
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.0475
Previous Daily Low 72.5235
Previous Weekly High 72.8006
Previous Weekly Low 72.2569
Previous Monthly High 74.1841
Previous Monthly Low 72.1719
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.8473
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.7237
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.2148
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.906
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.954
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.2628
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.478

 

 

